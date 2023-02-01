AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills GM Brandon Beane has nothing negative to say about QB Josh Allen, other than that he thinks Allen should do a better job at taking fewer hits over the course of the season.

“The only thing I’d get on to him is he’s got too many bruises on him,” Beane said, via the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle. “And we’ve got to work on taking less hits. That’s the only reason I’m going to ever criticize Josh is just take less hits.”

Dolphins

ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques notes the biggest free agent decision the Dolphins have in 2023 is whether or not to re-sign RB Raheem Mostert . He points out Miami doesn’t have any backs under contract for next season right now so it would make sense to bring Mostert back on a one-year deal.

. He points out Miami doesn’t have any backs under contract for next season right now so it would make sense to bring Mostert back on a one-year deal. Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline says the sources he’s checked in with at the Senior Bowl all remain confident the Dolphins will close a deal with DC Vic Fangio .

. He notes the three-year deal with a fourth year on a team option is so far reportedly the best offer on the table for Fangio.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has changed his agency and marketing representation to Athletes First. (Joe Schad)

Patriots

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reports Patriots S Devin McCourty underwent shoulder surgery.

underwent shoulder surgery. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions a potential comparison for Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers ‘ market in free agency could be the three-year, $22.5 million deal the Dolphins gave WR Cedrick Wilson this past season.

‘ market in free agency could be the three-year, $22.5 million deal the Dolphins gave WR this past season. University of Oregon HC Dan Lanning said he doesn’t anticipate “any changes” to his coaching staff after associate HC and run game coordinator Adrian Klemm interviewed for the Patriots offensive coordinator job last month. He was also a candidate to be their OL coach. (James Crepea)