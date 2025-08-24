AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott said they are still waiting for another starting safety to step up, per the Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia. Second-year S Cole Bishop has been inconsistent, while the team wanted to try and upgrade over S Damar Hamlin this offseason: “I think we’re looking for that other starting safety to play alongside Taylor Rapp . Who is it going to be, and how consistent can they become?”

remains on track to play in Week 1 with his high ankle sprain. (Buscaglia) Bills first-round CB Maxwell Hairston is still a “ways away” from starting to ramp back up from his knee injury, per McDermott. (Buscaglia)

Dolphins

Dolphins CB Jack Jones had a difficult time defending Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown in their joint practice, repeatedly getting beaten by the All-Pro receiver. Jones knew it would be difficult to cover St. Brown and is using the practice as a learning experience.

“I knew it was going to be the best work out there possible,” Jones said, via ProFootballTalk. “You’ve seen the tape, he cooked me. But I got better from that, and I’m learning the technique that I’m not used to doing. He made me better, so I’d rather it be him than anyone else.”

Patriots

Doug Kyed of the Boston Herland gives his projection of the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster to start the regular season: