AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills
- Bills HC Sean McDermott said they are still waiting for another starting safety to step up, per the Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia. Second-year S Cole Bishop has been inconsistent, while the team wanted to try and upgrade over S Damar Hamlin this offseason: “I think we’re looking for that other starting safety to play alongside Taylor Rapp. Who is it going to be, and how consistent can they become?”
- McDermott said WR Khalil Shakir remains on track to play in Week 1 with his high ankle sprain. (Buscaglia)
- Bills first-round CB Maxwell Hairston is still a “ways away” from starting to ramp back up from his knee injury, per McDermott. (Buscaglia)
Dolphins
Dolphins CB Jack Jones had a difficult time defending Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown in their joint practice, repeatedly getting beaten by the All-Pro receiver. Jones knew it would be difficult to cover St. Brown and is using the practice as a learning experience.
“I knew it was going to be the best work out there possible,” Jones said, via ProFootballTalk. “You’ve seen the tape, he cooked me. But I got better from that, and I’m learning the technique that I’m not used to doing. He made me better, so I’d rather it be him than anyone else.”
Patriots
Doug Kyed of the Boston Herland gives his projection of the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster to start the regular season:
- Kyed has the Patriots keeping just two quarterbacks in Drake Maye and Joshua Dobbs, while Ben Wooldridge is a potential practice squad addition.
- At running back, Kyed has New England releasing JaMycal Hasty, barring an injury to Antonio Gibson, TreVeyon Henderson, or Rhamondre Stevenson.
- Kyed thinks WRs Jevon Baker, Kendrick Bourne, and Ja’Lynn Polk are competing for the seventh and final spot on the roster. In the end, Kyed has Baker winning the role, given that Bourne and Polk are injured.
- Kyed also points out that Bourne and Polk could start the season on injured reserve.
- Kyed has TE Jack Westover beating Cole Fotheringham for the third tight end/fullback role.
- For the defensive line, Kyed mentioned that DT Isaiah Iton will likely start the season on injured reserve after being a “surprise riser” in training camp. Kyed could see Iton replacing Jeremiah Pharms for a spot on the active roster, if healthy.
- Kyed has DE Anfernee Jennings making the 53-man roster because he’s shown “optimal effort in practice and the preseason.”
- Kyed thinks LBs Marte Mapu, Monty Rice, Cam Riley, and R.J. Moten all get cut, while CB Kobee Minor gets a final roster spot as their sixth cornerback.
- Kyed has the Patriots releasing former second-round pick S Kyle Dugger because he’s behind Marcus Epps, Jaylinn Hawkins, Jabrill Peppers, Brenden Schooler, and Craig Woodson on the depth chart.
- Patriots OLB coach Mike Smith raved about UDFA OLB Elijah Ponder, saying he gets goosebumps talking about the rookie. (Mark Daniels)
