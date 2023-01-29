AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa, Jets

Bills

Bills wide receivers Cole Beasley and Jamison Crowder currently find themselves wondering if they will be back with Buffalo next season, especially Crowder who recovered from a broken ankle and was not activated from injured reserve ahead of the game against the Bengals.

“My son was asking me after the game if we could come back,” Beasley said. “I would love to have a full season to prepare and be ready. I’m definitely looking forward to that if the opportunity presents itself. We’ll see. I know how football works, it’s hard to add a guy late in the season and change your whole offense. I was happy with the opportunities I was given.”

“I had been practicing and everything, I was cleared by the doctors,” Crowder said. “Mentally, I knew I could get out there and play.”

Dolphins

An NFL GM tells Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post that the Dolphins are going to need a quarterback this offseason, even if Tua Tagovailoa is ready and able to play next season.

“Even if they stick with Tua, they have to bring someone else in,” the GM said.

With this in mind, La Canfora tosses out 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo as a good fit for the Dolphins, given that he obviously fits their scheme since he played for Mike McDaniel in San Francisco.

Jets

According to Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline, former Jets OC Mike LaFleur and QB Zach Wilson were the subject of a lot of criticism from other players during exit interviews. Some players felt LaFleur’s game-planning and ability to make adjustments needed to be better.

remains hopeful of salvaging Wilson at some point, however, per Pauline. Ian Rapoport reports that the Jets will be looking into quarterbacks Derek Carr, Aaron Rodgers, Baker Mayfield, and Ryan Tannehill this offseason.