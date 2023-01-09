AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Zach Wilson, Quinnen Williams, Jets, Patriots

Bills In Buffalo’s first play on a football field since last Monday’s emotional scene, Bills RB Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown on Sunday. Then he returned another one for a touchdown, going for 101 yards in the second half. “I’m speechless,” Hines said, via Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times. “I’m so thankful it was me to bring that juice, but it’s way bigger than me. That’s what I always thought about, and that’s what I thought all day. It’s just bigger than me and bigger than those 10 guys who did a great job of blocking for me.”

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Bills contractually had the right to enforce a split salary for S Damar Hamlin and pay him less after putting him on injured reserve. The difference would have been $20,555, but Rapoport says Buffalo has agreed to pay Hamlin’s full salary.

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel told reporters that Tua Tagovailoa is feeling good and has had no specific setbacks after sustaining a concussion a few weeks ago. (Joe Schad)

told reporters that is feeling good and has had no specific setbacks after sustaining a concussion a few weeks ago. (Joe Schad) McDaniel said they will build game plans for all three quarterbacks this week. (Adam Beasley)

McDaniel said of Raheem Mostert‘s broken thumb: “It’s a serious injury, it’s hard to know if he’ll be able to play this week. I never put anything past Raheem Mostert … but it is a significant break of his thumb.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

Jets

Jets DL Quinnen Williams said he wants to get a contract done before the offseason: “I feel like I deserve to get a contract done.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

said he wants to get a contract done before the offseason: “I feel like I deserve to get a contract done.” (Zack Rosenblatt) Williams added that he plans on skipping the voluntary portion of the offseason program if he does not have a contract extension by then. (Brian Costello)

Zach Wilson said he wants to be with the Jets QBsaid he wants to be with the Jets but acknowledged that it’s out of his control. He also added that he will compete if he has to do so. ( Rosenblatt

Jets HC Robert Saleh would not commit to Wilson as the head coach: “I will stand by what I’ve said: These next four months are about him and getting his mind right.” (Rosenblatt)

would not commit to Wilson as the head coach: “I will stand by what I’ve said: These next four months are about him and getting his mind right.” (Rosenblatt) Jets GM Joe Douglas said the following on Wilson before adding there was still work to do at the position: “We’ve never been a team that’s given up on talent early. We all know the talent Zach possesses.” (Rosenblatt)

said the following on Wilson before adding there was still work to do at the position: “We’ve never been a team that’s given up on talent early. We all know the talent Zach possesses.” (Rosenblatt) Wilson on if the team signs a veteran quarterback: “I’m going to make that dude’s life hell in practice every day.” (Connor Hughes)

Alijah Vera-Tucker said he hopes to be ready for the start of the Jets Gsaid he hopes to be ready for the start of the Jets season next year. ( Hughes

Jets OT Mekhi Becton says he’s “real skinny” right now and has lost a “lot” of weight. (Hughes)

Douglas was asked if Wilson is the starting QB: “That determination isn’t by me, that’s a Robert (Saleh) question. We’re all committed to helping him reach his full potential as a player.” (Rosenblatt)

Douglas wouldn’t rule out adding a veteran quarterback and plans to continue to “explore every avenue” to upgrade the roster. (Rich Cimini)

Douglas was asked about Williams who is looking for a new contract: “We’re only going to do what’s in the best interest of the team.” Douglas declined to say if they’re in a rush to sign him to a new deal. (Rosenblatt)

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick says that he has already started his evaluation process of the team, after confirming he will be back in 2023, and adds that things will improve across the board next year.

“The process will start today,” Belichick said, via Pro Football Talk. “Nobody’s satisfied with that. That’s not our goal. There’s accountability everywhere, and that starts with me. We’ll look at everything.”

Belichick also mentioned QB Mac Jones, saying that the young quarterback needs to be more productive following a sophomore slump.

“Mac has the ability to play quarterback in this league. We all have to work together to find the best way as a football team, obviously, the quarterback is a big position, to be more productive,” Belichick said, via Pro Football Talk.