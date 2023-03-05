AFC Notes: Bills, Gabriel Davis, Mike Gesicki, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills GM Brandon Beane thinks people had “unrealistic expectations” for WR Gabriel Davis last season but they are still confident in his development.

“Gabe, you know, coming off that Kansas City game the year before, you know, people probably had maybe some unrealistic expectations,” Beane said, via Vic Carucci of WGRZ. “But no one puts higher expectations on themselves than Gabe and there’s no one that trained as hard as that guy that I’m aware of on our team last year and he’s already preparing. I’ve seen videos of him training this offseason from his trainer. But Gabe’s a competitive guy, he wants it bad.”

Beane believes a high ankle sprain affected how Davis played and believes the receiver learned some things in his first year as a starter.

“Week 2, unfortunately, going into the Tennessee game on a Friday practice, he got a high ankle and not to make excuses, but it definitely bothered him,” Beane said. “You can just watch the film. When he was coming out of his cuts, he was taking an extra step which allowed that defender to stay attached to him as well and he had a few drops that he definitely wants back. But we’ve got a lot of faith in Gabe and, again, he’ll be back this year better than ever. This was his first year that he had a full-time starting role. I think he learned some things, too, and I know he’ll be even more prepared for (what’s) coming up.”

According to USA Today’s Laurie Fitzpatrick, Tulane RB Tyjae Spears had formal Combine interviews with at least half a dozen teams, including the Bills.

Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker had a formal Combine interview with the Bills. (Tom Downey)

Dolphins

Regarding impending free-agent TE Mike Gesicki, Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said the tight end has “earned the opportunity” to earn all he can on the market but Miami isn’t opposed to bringing him back.

“There’s always a spot for good players. Mike has earned the opportunity to test the market,” McDaniel said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. “We very much encourage that but are not in the business of turning down good players.”‘

LSU OL Anthony Bradford had a formal Combine interview with the Dolphins. (Justin Melo)

Ole Miss RB Zach Evans had a formal Combine interview with the Dolphins. (Tom Downey)

Iowa TE Sam LaPorta had a formal Combine interview with a bunch of teams, including the Dolphins. (Tom Downey)

Jets

Jets’ impending free agent QB Mike White said he is hoping to re-sign with the team this offseason.

“I would love to be back with the Jets,” White said, via ProFootballTalk. “Like I said, the locker room’s fantastic, I talk to all those guys everyday. I don’t know, we have to see. Things in this league change so fast and situations are so fluid, and who knows what’s gonna happen when . . . I know how the NFL works and I’m never gonna take anything too personal, but, I really like that coaching staff, I really like that locker room, and I would love to be back.”

White said he would be “100 percent” interested in playing for the Dolphins, calling them a very talented offense and an organization with a lot of potential: “I’d love to be a part of it,” per Rich Cimini of ESPN.

According to Tom Downey, Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz has had formal interviews at the combine with the Cardinals, Chargers, Commanders, Cowboys, Jets, and Seahawks.

has had formal interviews at the combine with the Cardinals, Chargers, Commanders, Cowboys, Jets, and Seahawks. Florida DT Gervon Dexter met with the Jets at the Combine. (Jeff Risdon)