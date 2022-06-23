AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

“Greg has tremendous experience. Obviously, he’s played in the division for a window of his career. Was in Carolina–I was not with Greg there but saw his body of work from afar. We have a lot of respect for Greg and what he’s been able to do during his career. I think it’s a good addition for us in terms of the competition, in terms of the experience. He has position flexibility as well,” McDermott said, via BillsWire.com. “From an experience standpoint, it didn’t have to be experience, but depth and competition? Yes. The game is won up front on both sides of the ball. I think you’ve got to be able to control that line of scrimmage.”

Patriots WR Nelson Agholor commented on what he has seen from second-round WR Tyquan Thornton so far.

“I see a young player that works hard every day,” Agholor said via MassLive.com. “For me, it’s just about being honest with him, giving him positive feedback, and also giving him feedback where I think he can grow. And it’s not because I know, it’s because I’ve been through that experience. So I tell him, ‘Hey, these are some of the things that helped me. These are things I should know that if you think about this, you could be a step better at this. … I also watch him do some really nice things, and I encourage him to continue to be himself.”