AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills
Bills HC Sean McDermott believes that G Greg Van Roten’s experience will make a difference for Buffalo’s offensive line in 2022.
“Greg has tremendous experience. Obviously, he’s played in the division for a window of his career. Was in Carolina–I was not with Greg there but saw his body of work from afar. We have a lot of respect for Greg and what he’s been able to do during his career. I think it’s a good addition for us in terms of the competition, in terms of the experience. He has position flexibility as well,” McDermott said, via BillsWire.com. “From an experience standpoint, it didn’t have to be experience, but depth and competition? Yes. The game is won up front on both sides of the ball. I think you’ve got to be able to control that line of scrimmage.”
Jets
- ESPN’s Rich Cimini notes the Jets view QB Mike White as a starting-caliber player and will carry him as the third quarterback along with veteran backup Joe Flacco and starter Zach Wilson.
- At running back, Cimini writes there are four contenders for two spots: Tevin Coleman, Ty Johnson, La’Mical Perine and UDFA Zonovan Knight.
- There’s also a battle at fullback between Nick Bawden and Trevon Wesco that Cimini thinks Bawden will have the edge for.
- Cimini believes WR Denzel Mims could make the roster as the sixth and final receiver but he is at a disadvantage to Jeff Smith for the WR5 because the latter is better on special teams. He adds Mims is a trade candidate to watch.
- Cimini expects fourth-round OT Max Mitchell to push former third-rounder OT Chuma Edoga off the roster.
- He points out the Jets are so deep on the defensive line right now that a simple numbers game will result in guys like Vinny Curry and Bryce Huff landing on the wrong side of the bubble.
- New York is also deeper at cornerback, and Cimini mentions last year’s starter Bryce Hall as someone who could become a trade candidate. Michael Carter II is the leader to start in the slot and former UDFA Isaiah Dunn had a good spring and could challenge for one of the last spots.
Patriots
Patriots WR Nelson Agholor commented on what he has seen from second-round WR Tyquan Thornton so far.
“I see a young player that works hard every day,” Agholor said via MassLive.com. “For me, it’s just about being honest with him, giving him positive feedback, and also giving him feedback where I think he can grow. And it’s not because I know, it’s because I’ve been through that experience. So I tell him, ‘Hey, these are some of the things that helped me. These are things I should know that if you think about this, you could be a step better at this. … I also watch him do some really nice things, and I encourage him to continue to be himself.”
