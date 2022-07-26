AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia notes Bills RB Zack Moss had a good amount of snaps still with the first-team offense and isn’t necessarily out of the running for a role in 2022.

and fourth-round WR were also some early standouts. Bills HC Sean McDermott was asked if WR Gabriel Davis was ready to take the next step and become a starter in Buffalo: “I think just total confidence in Gabe. From day one, he’s made plays…he worked, he worked, he worked…when he was given his shot, he made the most of it.” (Mike Giardi)

McDermott also had good things to say about LB Tremaine Edmunds: "He's done a phenomenal job. He's done everything we've asked…I love his command of the defense."

: “He’s done a phenomenal job. He’s done everything we’ve asked…I love his command of the defense.” Edmunds is entering a contract year and McDermott admitted that’s something real he’ll have to adjust to: “That’s real. It’s a little bit of a different deal.” (Giardi)

Bills GM Brandon Beane spoke about the team’s pending free agents on a local radio show : “I hope to get some (deals) done at the right time. We’re up against (the cap).” ( Sal Capaccio

Jets

Jets DL Quinnen Williams on his contract situation: “I definitely think it’s going to work itself out.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick gave his assessment of QB Mac Jones this offseason and the normally buttoned-up coach ended up gushing, relatively speaking, about how he believes Jones has improved a great deal.

“I think Mac’s done a great job,” Belichick said during a press conference. “He’s worked extremely hard. He’s got a tremendous work ethic in all areas. I think there’s a dramatic improvement. His physical work and conditioning, working on his mechanics, working on his footwork, working on his understanding of our offense, of opponent defenses, of situations. All those things. We’ve talked about all those things in varying degrees — some more emphasis than others — and the emphasis on maybe some other things will come later on. You can’t do it all at once.”

“But yeah, he’s worked hard,” Belichick continued. “He’s made tremendous strides. He did a great job last year, but he’s starting from a much, much higher point this year than where he started last year. His offseason work has been significant, and I think everyone recognizes how well he prepares and how much further along he (is) than he was a year ago.”

Patriots longtime veteran WR Matthew Slater on Jones: “I’m extremely biased, but I think the young man is fantastic… We’re all excited about what he’s going to be and what he’s going to provide – not just as a player but as a leader. This is his team.” (Mark Daniels)

on Jones: “I’m extremely biased, but I think the young man is fantastic… We’re all excited about what he’s going to be and what he’s going to provide – not just as a player but as a leader. This is his team.” (Mark Daniels) Patriots C David Andrews mentioned his shoulder injury, saying there was no setback and that the team is being cautious: “Just making sure we do the right thing, not rush into it, and do have a setback.” (Mike Reiss)