AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Despite the fact that he signed a one-year deal compared to OL Connor McGovern‘s three-year deal with the team, new Bills G David Edwards feels he has an opportunity to play in Buffalo this coming season.

“The best five are going to play. That was really what we talked about,” Edwards said during his introductory press conference. “I was really looking for a good fit and a good opportunity and there’s no better opportunity than I have with Buffalo.”

“I’m excited for whatever position I get to play,” Edwards added, before giving a nod to Rams DL Aaron Donald. “I owe a ton to Aaron for who I am as a player today.”

Jets

Per Tony Pauline, BYU WR Puka Nacua is getting attention from the Cardinals, Jets, and Rams.

is getting attention from the Cardinals, Jets, and Rams. Utah OL Braeden Daniels worked out for the Saints during his pro day and also met with several other teams including the Jets, Ravens, and Seahawks. (Tony Pauline)

worked out for the Saints during his pro day and also met with several other teams including the Jets, Ravens, and Seahawks. (Tony Pauline) BYU OT Blake Freeland worked out for the Saints during his pro day as well as the Jets and Bengals. (Tony Pauline)

Patriots

Zack Cox of NESN thinks offensive tackle is the Patriots’ No. 1 need this offseason and will target the position at No. 14 overall.

Cox names Georgia’s Broderick Jones as a “strong option” with New England’s first-round pick but is unsure of whether Broderick will go before or after Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski and Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.

as a “strong option” with New England’s first-round pick but is unsure of whether Broderick will go before or after Northwestern OT and Ohio State OT Cox doesn’t expect WR Tyquan Thornton to have a breakout season in 2023 after recording just 22 receptions on 45 targets for 247 yards and two touchdowns.

to have a breakout season in 2023 after recording just 22 receptions on 45 targets for 247 yards and two touchdowns. In the end, Cox thinks it will be important for Thornton to stay healthy and quickly learn OC Bill O’Brien ‘s system.

‘s system. Following the offensive tackle position, Cox believes New England’s top priorities are a defensive lineman or edge rusher, defensive back, wide receiver, and tight end.