AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- With Bills OC Brian Daboll considered the leading candidate for the Los Angeles Chargers’ head coach job, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic views QBs coach Ken Dorsey as the best candidate to replace Daboll given he’s spent the last two years developing Josh Allen.
- Daboll previously praised Dorsey, calling him a “good teacher” around the Bills’ locker room: “We talk about placing a premium on smart players — we also do it with coaches. He’s a smart coach. He’s good with those guys in the classroom. He’s a good teacher. He’s good on the practice field. He’s a good thought guy. We do a lot of communicating with Dorse.”
- Fairburn notes that Dorsey doesn’t have any play-calling experience outside of a stint as a high-school offensive coordinator in 2011.
- Fairburn points out that Bills HC Sean McDermott has preached continuity in regards to building a winning organization, which should make Dorsey the “front-runner” for promotion to offensive coordinator.
Jets
- ESPN’s Rich Cimini writes that new Jets HC Robert Saleh and presumed OC Mike LaFleur have watched a lot of tape of QB Sam Darnold and believe he has untapped potential.
- Cimini mentions that former Jaguars LB Paul Posluszny is being considered for a position on staff. He played for Saleh when he was the LB coach in Jacksonville.
- Jets interim DC Frank Bush has coached with Saleh in the past but Cimini says a reunion doesn’t seem likely at this point. Saleh could call the plays on defense.
Patriots
- ESPN’s Mike Reiss writes Alabama QB Mac Jones seems to grade highly in a number of areas the Patriots tend to covet when evaluating quarterbacks. However, he’s not incredibly mobile and doesn’t really have one standout trait, which could impact New England’s willingness to pull the trigger on him at the first round at No. 15 overall.
- Regarding the players who opted out of the 2020 season, Reiss notes WR Marqise Lee and RB Brandon Bolden plan to return in 2021. He thinks FB Danny Vitale, TE Matt LaCosse and S Patrick Chung will be back competing for roles, while he’s less sure about LB Dont’a Hightower and OT Marcus Cannon.