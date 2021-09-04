AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills’ GM Brandon Beane spoke about the team trading DE Darryl Johnson to the Panthers prior to the season.

“Yeah, it was tough,” Beane said via video conference. “I’m a big fan of Darryl. I was really proud of his progress as a seventh-round pick, North Carolina A&T. He definitely could have helped our team this year. I mentioned earlier we went with 11 D-linemen now — which is about as heavy as you can go. We really tried to keep the best 53 and not say ‘we’re going to keep X running backs and X number of receivers and X number of tight ends and that’s why we went thin (at tight end). Darryl was a tough call, it really was. We just, at the end of the day, probably had the most value that we could get for him.”

Bills’ HC Sean McDermott also weighed in on the trade and said it was time for the team to buckle down after making their final roster decisions.

“It’s great that we have those options,” McDermott said, via BillsWire.com.“Now they’ve got to play. Now it’s time to buckle down and produce and that’s what I’m looking for and that’s what we have to have.”

Jason Fitzgerald mentions that the Bills will likely need to make a move or two to get under the salary cap. (Jason Fitzgerald)

Jets

Jets’ pass-rusher Shaq Lawson was sporting a big smile in his first press conference in New York, saying he was happy to be traded and doesn’t feel the pressure of replacing injured LB Carl Lawson.

“I was very happy when I got traded,” Lawson said during a press conference on Wednesday. “When I found out I was coming up here I was excited. This defense, you don’t gotta go think. You can just go attack and be aggressive. It takes the thinking out of football. That’s what I mean by being myself. I’m just going to give them the Shaq Lawson version.”

Patriots

Patriots OL coach Carmen Bricillo said LT Isaiah Wynn is embracing the challenge of battling back from injuries.

“Sure he’s playing like that seasoned veteran that he really should be, but the injuries are kind of preventing some of that game-time experience and opportunities. He’s embraced that challenge,” said Bricillo, via Henry McKenna.

Patriots RBs coach Ivan Fears praised second-year RB J.J. Taylor‘s development and thinks he can “cause some problems” this season: “J.J. has come a long way. Long way. I mean, last year we wouldn’t have thrown him in the passing game to save his ass. As a runner, he’s gonna cause some people some problems.” “I think you’re gonna like this kid when he’s out there.” (Michael Hurley)

Dan Graziano of ESPN thinks that the Saints could be one team willing to trade for star CB Stephon Gilmore , who is unhappy with his contract with the Patriots.

who is unhappy with his contract with the Patriots. The Patriots brought in free-agent defensive backs Eric Burrell and Rodney Clemons in for workouts. (Mike Reiss)