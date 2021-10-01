AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders always thought a decade in the league would be his sweet spot. But that came and went and he’s still playing, now in his 12th season. He said his body feels good, he’s been in demand contractually and he still wants to win.

“I always wanted to go double-digit numbers,” Sanders said via ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg. “It will be sweet after I retire, to have somebody say, ‘Hey, how many years (did) you play?’ Ten. Six just sounded … oh, yeah. Ten, you know it’s real.”

Sanders’ experience has made him a valuable locker room presence in his stops the past few seasons. But he can also still get it done on the field as evidenced by his 11 receptions for 194 yards and two touchdowns so far this season.

“I think a lot of the players look up to him,” Bills HC Sean McDermott said. “And when you just watch how he goes about his week, he gets himself prepared mentally and physically. It’s great to see a guy do that and then also do good things in our community, as I mentioned last week. And so I appreciate the way that he’s embraced Buffalo.”

Jets

Jets QB Zach Wilson said that he must improve on releasing passes faster and getting the ball to his check-downs more frequently.

“If the pocket’s breaking down quicker, I need to be able to get the ball out of my hands faster,” Wilson said, via D.J. Biene-Aime of the New York Daily News. “Sometimes if I got to skip a couple reads and get the ball to my check downs, feeling that, and it’s really just reacting to what they’ve given me. I think every single week that can just keep getting better.”

Jets OC Mike LaFleur acknowledged that holding onto the ball leads to bad results.

“That’s across the league, the longer you hold on the ball, the worse it is going to get,” LaFleur said.

Wilson mentioned that he needs to work on being more detailed and quickly move through progressions.

“The NFL is super-fast, and I would say my biggest thing I need to work on is just how detailed can I be, how quickly can I progress and understand when somethings not there to not hang on it and just to move on,” Wilson said.

Patriots

Patriots’ RB J.J. Taylor is upset that a better chance for him has come at the cost of veteran RB James White‘s season, yet he is prepared to catch passes out of the backfield or handle the workload that the team has in store for him in Week 4.

“I’m always excited to play football. Any chance to get on the field, you take it,” Taylor said, via Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. “But also, I’m praying for James and wishing him the best. I can honestly say he’s one of the biggest leaders on the team. And for me, he’s just been showing me the path, giving me tips, and just been a mentor to me, helping me out when the times get tough and keeping me pushing when things are going good, making sure I’m staying in my lane and doing the things I’m supposed to do.”