AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell outlines a potential trade between the Bills and the Jaguars, with Buffalo sending a seventh-round pick to the Jaguars for TE Jacob Hollister for some short-term tight end depth.

Jets

An AFC scout told Rich Cimini of ESPN that the game appears to be “moving fast” for Jets’ first-round QB Zach Wilson, but being without LT Mekhi Becton is hindering his ability to make plays.

“Zach is what I thought he’d be,” one AFC scout said. “The game is moving fast for him, which is normal. It’s hard to make plays in both phases without Becton. He’s inaccurate, but still a gunslinger.”

One defensive player who has faced the Jets this season told Cimini that Wilson has a lot of potential and compared the Jets quarterback to Bills QB Josh Allen.

“Zach has a lot of talent, a lot of potential,” said the defensive player. “He’s athletic as hell and you can tell the dude’s arm strength is top tier. I mean, he can make damn near every throw on the field and make it look effortless. I definitely think he could be somewhat like [Buffalo Bills quarterback] Josh Allen in the future.”

The defensive player added that the offensive line’s poor play has contributed to Wilson’s struggles this season and that their receivers must do more to be productive.

“Other things have to work in his favor. The O-line has to hold up for him and give him a little time to feel confident back there. The wide receivers have to get open and also catch the ball when they get open. The scheme has to fit the player. It’s more than just him and his play. I’m not saying the Jets don’t have all those things. I would just say it’s not him as an individual that’s not working right now.”