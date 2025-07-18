AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots, Hunter Henry

Bills

Bills WR Joshua Palmer is entering his first year on the team after signing on as an unrestricted free agent following his time with the Chargers. Buffalo OC Joe Brady said Palmer’s transition into their system has been “seamless.”

“I’ve been a fan of Josh’s since he was coming out,” Brady said, via Maddy Glab of the team’s site. “He’s a very intelligent football player, consciousness, wants to know the why of everything. Kind of a seamless fit for our room. He’s a guy that can play all positions, play inside, play outside. It was a great get for us.”

As for fellow recently signed WR Elijah Moore, Brady said they are trying to determine whether he’ll line up as an inside or outside receiver.

“I feel like he’s living here, wanting to just kind of embody it,” Brady said. “Play inside, play outside. Figuring out, ‘Hey, what is Josh thinking on these plays? What’s the why?’ We’re from the same area, so I’ve been following him, I feel like his whole career.”

Laviska Shenault is another new receiver to Buffalo. Brady was impressed by Shenault when he was coming out of Colorado in 2020.

“Laviska was an absolute playmaker coming out,” Brady said. “Get the ball in his hands, and good things happen. And it’s been really cool to just get these guys that are playmakers, being able to see what they can do and try to get a feel of and learn them. Just because a guy was utilized in a certain way somewhere else doesn’t mean that’s the only way they can be utilized.”

Patriots

Patriots TE Hunter Henry spent time with OC Josh McDaniels during the 2021 season, and they are reunited this year under HC Mike Vrabel. Henry spoke on the familiarity of the offense, along with the few tweaks to best fit QB Drake Maye.

“It’s a lot of similar things. It’s kind of like getting back into it, hearing the verbiage again, kind of getting a feel for things a little bit and seeing things,” Henry said, via Carlos A. Lopez. “Working through it with Drake, obviously, it’s different in how he sees things. We’ve added a few new flavors to the offense a little bit. It’s been good.”

Jets

Jets OC Tanner Engstrand is excited and ready for the opportunity to be a first-time coordinator in the NFL.

“Absolutely ready,” he said, via the team’s website. “I’ve been in a coordinator role before at multiple different places, obviously not in the NFL, but nine years as a coordinator. I feel 100 percent confident. I’m excited for this opportunity.”

Engstrand said he learned a lot from Bears HC Ben Johnson while the two were together in Detroit.

“Ben is an elite teacher, and really what you take from that is be clear and concise with the information you’re giving to the players,” Engstrand said. “Be the most detailed person at your job that you can be and leave no doubt to the players of what their job is. A lot of my time was spent game-planning the pass game on a weekly basis. Running meetings with what we called the pass pod — the skill position group. Meeting with the quarterbacks, at times, receivers, tight ends, just being involved in those different positions in any aspect of the pass game.” Engstrand refused to tip his hand on the team’s offensive identity this upcoming season. “We want to play fast,” he said. “We want to be physical, we want to be aggressive, we want to be explosive, we want to be detailed. We want that to show up on tape each and every week. When somebody looks at our tape, we want those things to show up, and that’s what we’re going to shoot for.”