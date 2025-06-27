AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots, Kyle Williams

Bills

When asked about the Bills’ defensive line, DC Bobby Babich said they are working to identify areas they need to improve and feels their additions like third-round DE Landon Jackson and fourth-round DT Deone Walker can “flat-out rush.”

“When you talk about the players that are returning, it’s just identifying from last year the areas that we need to improve to be more consistent and making sure that we own those, we know those, and we work on those,” Babich said, via Maddy Glab of the team’s site. “That’s the training part of where we’re at right now and also going into training camp. And then you talk about adding pieces, adding pieces that can flat-out rush.”

Babich has been impressed by Walker’s ability to play faster than a typical tackle.

“When you turn on the tape, he does things at his size that you’re not expecting someone at that size to be able to do,” Babich said. “Like all rookies, we’ve got to find the consistency, not only in his approach, but the execution.”

As for Jackson, Babich points out that his size was something they were looking to add.

“He’s a big human,” Babich said. “We definitely wanted to make sure that there was a size piece to what we were trying to do…Really when it comes down to it, just really kind of what we were looking for when you talk about the run game and the pass game and being a three-down defensive end. That’s important.”

Jets

Jets OL coach Steve Heiden said he’s excited about the transition to teaching the offensive line and said it’s a position group that he’s wanted to coach since entering the league.

“I have a good group of players, which makes it easier,” Heiden said, via the team’s website. “It’s a position that I wanted to be in, a position that I’ve wanted to get to ever since I came to this league as a coach, basically. My first six years in Arizona, it wasn’t always on my title, but that’s where I started. That’s where I cut my teeth in this league, in the offensive line room. So, I do have some history with it. It’s a good group that works hard. They work their tails off. I think it’s a coachable group. It’s a smart group of guys and there’s a lot of competition in the group right now.” New York signed C Josh Myers this offseason, who figures to compete with C Joe Tippmann for the team’s starting role at center. “Yeah, veteran leadership guy that’s been there and done it,” Heiden said, referring to Myers. “Played a lot of games in Green Bay [56 over 4 seasons], he and Tippmann have been competing. Yeah, everyone’s competing. The whole room’s wide open.” Jets second-round TE Mason Taylor figures to be another blocker on the offensive line and figures to be an integral part in blocking assignments. “I mean, you’re really tied in with the line the whole time,” he said. “You’re a tight end coach anyway, so it’s not that big a deal. Me, being a former blocking tight end [at 6-5, 270], I was essentially a sixth offensive lineman. So, I mean all the techniques are similar. The calls, we all know all the calls. It’s pretty similar. There is a learning curve once you initially do it and once you get that learning curve it’s fine.”

Patriots

Patriots’ third-round WR Kyle Williams said his approach to the game is to view it as an “art” and is looking to refine his craft to an elite level.

“I feel like at this position, it’s a craft. It’s an art, and you’ve got to take pride in your art,” said Williams, via PatriotsWire. “Just being able to have those little details is what’s going to turn you from great to elite, and I’m trying to be elite.”