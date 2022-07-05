AFC Notes: Bills, Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

With Bills CB Tre’Davious White striving to return from injury, remaining cornerbacks Siran Neal, Dane Jackson, and first-round pick Kaiir Elam are all battling for the No.2 spot for when White returns. “We got a lot of young guys in the room right now, more than the older guys,” Neal said, via Dante Lasting of BuffaloBills.com. “I’m taking all the young guys under my arm right now. Things that I see from film and stuff that they are struggling with, I just tell them to think about it this way or that way and just keep pushing it over. Right now, it’s early in the process so their head’s spinning but they’re catching on pretty fast. And with the guys that we got and the guys that they brought in, the DB room looks nice.” Neal is the veteran of the group and his versatility gives him a good chance to stick with a role, whether it’s at slot corner or on special teams.

“Just how resilient you gotta be,” Jackson said of what he’s learned from Neal. “He’s been bouncing around with so many different positions. He’s here, he’s there but he’s never wavered. He comes to work every single day and that’s just what he does.”

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa appeared on WR Tyreek Hill‘s podcast saying that he wants to elevate the team’s standing in Miami.

“It means a lot playing for the Miami Dolphins,” Tagovailoa said, via the Miami Herald. “At one point, the city of Miami revolved around the Dolphins, because the Dolphins were really the only professional sports team that was out here at one point. And then the Heat came in, the Panthers came in. But really that’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to re-establish the culture back here in Miami.”

Tagovailoa admitted that he and Hill need to improve their chemistry ahead of the season.

“I don’t think it’s good enough,” Tagovailoa said. “I’ve been underthrowing him so many times. I’m just saying. I’ve been underthrowing him so many times. He got people talking about how I can’t throw the deep ball.”

“It’s all good, man,” Hill said. “I just feel like our chemistry will get there, man. It’s gonna be about 2 a.m. one night, and you’re gonna wake up. You’re gonna walk in your kitchen, and I’m gonna be washing your dishes. That’s how good our chemistry is gonna be. You gonna be like ‘Reek, what you doing in here?’ I’m gonna be like ‘Man, look. I’m trying to get that chemistry and that bond together. So you know where I’m at all the time on the field, so if I run a 60-yard route and decide to turn into a comeback, I just need the ball right there. Our chemistry gonna be on point. Just believe that.”

Jets

Doug Kyed of ProFootballFocus points out that free-agent LB Kwon Alexander would be an obvious fit with the Jets given his connection to HC Robert Saleh.