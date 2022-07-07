AFC Notes: Bills, Xavien Howard, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN lists G Greg Van Roten as a potential cut candidate for the Bills, as he competes for one of the final roster spots with fellow interior lineman Greg Mancz .

Bills OLB Von Miller told the Athletic's Dan Pompei that he came close to backing out of meeting with the Bills and signing with them. Ultimately the totality of their pitch as well as their willingness to guarantee three years when the Rams would only go to two proved to be the difference.

Dolphins

Dolphins CB Xavien Howard had been angling for a new deal since last offseason before Miami finally readjusted his contract this offseason, giving him a new five-year, $90 million deal. However, Howard says it wasn’t so much about the money as it was about what the money signified to him — respect.

“I would say money is not everything to me personally,” Howard said via PFN’s Aaron Wilson. “I like people, the character they show. Money, it only gets you so far in life. The person, being the genuine person, the love you have for people, that’s what I care about. Money, it’s going to come. It’s just really how you treat people. The deal is done with the Dolphins. It was mostly about respect. I’m happy with where I’m at right now and just focus on stuff and keep going.”

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh spoke highly of first-round CB Ahmad Gardner’s overall ability.

“The kid can do it all,” Saleh said during spring workouts, via the New York Post. “We won’t put him in a position where we know he won’t succeed. That’s a promise. But there’s not much of that in his game.”

Gardner says his goal is “to be perfect, even if there’s no such thing.”

“If you keep making mistakes, it’s like you are making the decision to make a mistake,” Gardner said. “I want to be perfect, even if there’s no such thing.”