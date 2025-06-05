AFC Notes: Bo Nix, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos QB Bo Nix now has more confidence in his ability as a starter in the pros, but doesn’t plan on taking his foot off the gas when it comes to trying to improve.

“I haven’t done anything up until this point, and I have a lot to prove and a lot to show,” Nix said, via the team’s website. “Every day, it’s [about] working. Every day, it’s finding a way to get better. You don’t want to get to Year 2 or go down the road, and all of a sudden, you get stuck and don’t get any better. So, that’s my focus right now. . . . It’s not even worrying about what people say. Just internally, I know I have a long way to go.”

Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they promoted Mike Jasinski to national scout and Jaylen Bannerman-Oden to area scout, while they hired Kevin Weidl as a national scout and Maya Harvey as a football systems developer.

Raiders

Despite moving on from HC Antonio Pierce for HC Pete Carroll, the Raiders retained DL coach Rob Leonard on the new staff. Leonard is happy to be back, but he talked about the uncertainty surrounding his job this past offseason.

“You want to do a good job and try not to focus on all the extracurricular of things that happen after the season. You win, there’s guys getting promoted, you lose and there’s guys getting fired,” Leonard said, via Levi Edwards of the team’s website. “I just try to focus in on my job and be the best at what I do and whatever the heck that happens, happens. … But I love this organization, I identify [with it]. It’s the Raiders, it’s the Silver and Black. It’s a little bit of the outcasts and I think we have a lot of those personalities in our room.”