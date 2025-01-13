AFC Notes: Bo Nix, Deshaun Watson Injury, T.J. Watt Contract, Broncos, Browns, Steelers

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton called the team’s loss to the Bills a learning experience and told his players that the defeat has “got to fuel you and light a fire” as you head into the future.

Both WR Courtland Sutton and QB Bo Nix spoke about setting a new standard for the team, with Nix adding that things are going in the right direction.

“It’s a lot to grow from, a lot to build from,” Nix said, via the team’s website. “I’m excited where we are. I’m excited to be here at this time, because our trajectory is going up. I’m excited for it. A lot of things we have out in front of us, a lot to look forward to, which I’m pumped about.”

Browns

Pro Football Talk points out the Browns’ announcement of QB Deshaun Watson ’s re-injury of his Achilles in Miami could give the team a way to void $92 million of his fully guaranteed, five-year contract if he was re-injured doing anything prohibited by his contract.

’s re-injury of his Achilles $92 million of his fully guaranteed, five-year contract if he was re-injured doing anything prohibited by his contract. Based on his contract, the guarantees void if Watson is injured “as a result of skydiving, hang gliding, rock or mountain climbing, racing of any kind including as a driver or passenger, motorcycling, use of any off-road or all-terrain vehicle, professional wrestling, boxing, use of firearms, scuba diving, jet skiing, surfing, bungee jumping, basketball, diving, and snow or water skiing.”

Steelers

Steelers LB T.J. Watt is eligible for a contract extension this summer and says he doesn’t want to play anywhere else: “I want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler. I don’t want to leave this place … I want to be part of the solution, not leave here and go somewhere else. That’s not my intention at all.” (Brooke Pryor)

is eligible for a contract extension this summer and says he doesn’t want to play anywhere else: “I want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler. I don’t want to leave this place … I want to be part of the solution, not leave here and go somewhere else. That’s not my intention at all.” (Brooke Pryor) Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth strongly endorsed HC Mike Tomlin and all of the coaching staff: “Without Coach T, we wouldn’t have been able to be in the playoffs, and we all love Coach T. He’s a great leader, great coach.” (Pryor)