AFC Notes: Bradley Chubb, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins OLB Bradley Chubb wants to be “more dominant” over the final three games of the regular season and thinks their defense can take things to another level.

“I want to be more dominant, taking over games,” Chubb said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “That’s the reason they brought me here. Help this defense, take it to the next level. Yeah, we took it up a notch, but it’s a whole ‘nother level we can take it to. And I want to be the catalyst for that.”

Dolphins CB Xavien Howard said he is honored to be elected as a Pro Bowler but can still make improvements.

“It’s an honor though, to be a Pro Bowler, to be consistent with it,” Howard said. “I feel like there were a bunch of plays I left out there on the field and I feel like I can get better and do better… It’s OK. I definitely got to do better and play better for my expectations I have for myself.”

Regarding the Dolphins’ offense, WR coach Wes Welker points out that Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle force defenses to play two-deep safeties.

“You see how defenses have to play us. We’re getting two-man a lot on first and second down. Nobody does that! You don’t see that around the league. If you want to play single safety, go ahead. Those two guys [Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle] are very hard matchups for anybody. Most teams are going to have to play two high, which opens up our whole offense.”

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh called DT Quinnen Williams one of the top-five defensive players in the NFL and is glad to have him back after missing Week 15.

“Quinnen’s one of the top five players in all of football on defense,” Saleh said, via Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post. “Whenever you get a chance to get a guy like that back on defense, he’s going to affect the game.”

Jets DT Sheldon Rankins added that Williams is an “impact player” of their defense.

“It was great to have him back,” Rankins said. “Obviously, you see the kind of impact player he is to start of the game like that. As a defense, we got to be able to create more of those.”

Jets LB C.J. Mosley said that Williams has grown a lot on and off the field and has become a clear leader of their defense.

“The growth he’s had, off the field he’s been great,” Mosley said. “Just hearing his voice so much this year, that’s meant a lot — not only for our team and our defense, but for him as well believing in himself, believing that he has the right attitude and the right mindset to drive our defense.”

Patriots

According to Tom Pelissero, an NFL-NFLPA review of the situation involving Patriots WR DeVante Parker found no violations of the concussion protocol.