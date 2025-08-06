AFC Notes: Bradley Chubb, Rhamondre Stevenson, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins DE Bradley Chubb is confident second-year DE Chop Robinson can become one of the league’s best edge rushers, praising Robinson’s motor and development in run defense.

“One hundred percent,” Chubb said, via Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post. “He’s lights-out, man. His motor, the way he bends the edge, the way he could play the run – I know a lot of people in here say he couldn’t play the run, (but he’s) nothing short of phenomenal, man, and I’m excited to see him keep growing.”

Miami is building a formidable pass rush with Chubb, Robinson, and Jaelan Phillips. Chubb said they are all working to learn each other’s rushing styles.

“We’re kind of just all learning each other’s rush styles and how to work together,” Chubb said. “And when it’s a full, polished thing, man, the sky’s the limit.”

Phillips is happy to be playing alongside Chubb and reiterated that he believes Robinson has ultra-high potential.

“Playing with Bradley is some of the most fun times of our careers,” Phillips said. “I feel like when we were on the field, if it’s not me, it’s him, or both of us. So being on the field with him is great, but then adding Chop to that equation – I truly feel like Chop is going to be one of the best players in the league very soon.”

Jets

Jets LB Jamien Sherwood is entering the fifth year of his career after being a fifth-round pick in 2021 and recently signed a three-year, $45 million extension. Sherwood said he’s coming into his own as a leader this offseason.

“I always knew I had leadership tendencies and leadership qualities, but I never could be one until I got out of my shell,” Sherwood said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “The one thing about being a leader is, you can’t be afraid of what people are going to think of you, and you can’t be afraid to hurt someone’s feelings.”

Jets’ new HC Aaron Glenn praised Sherwood’s ability to play with leverage, disengage from blocks, and in coverage.

“He plays with leverage, he has long arms and he’s able to disengage from anybody that tries to block him,” Glenn said. “Those are the things I like about him, and he’s damn good in coverage. He’s a former safety, so he understands that aspect of the game.”

Sherwood missed 12 games during his rookie season due to an Achilles injury. He said that time allowed him to work on his body and fully prepare for the NFL.

“Honestly, without that injury, I would’ve never done what I needed to do to get to this point,” Sherwood said. “Being sidelined, I got closer to God. I had time to get my body right, with rehab and stuff like that.”

Glenn said second-round TE Mason Taylor has a high ankle sprain and will miss at least a week. (Rich Cimini)

has a high ankle sprain and will miss at least a week. (Rich Cimini) Glenn adds QB Tyrod Taylor is being evaluated for a knee injury, but it’s not considered serious. Per Glenn, DE Will McDonald is dealing with back spasms, while DT Byron Cowart has an ankle injury. (Cimini)

Jets

The Jets are set to have a running-based offense under new OC Tanner Engstrand. New York LG John Simpson is excited for their new system, saying run protection is his “strong suit.”

“I love running the ball, man,” Simpson said, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. “That’s my strong suit. I’m excited for the opportunity to come out here and just run the ball. All the other stuff will come. If we can run the ball, we’ll win a lot of games.”

Jets RB Breece Hall added that everyone has “really bought into” Engstrand’s scheme.

“From a whole offensive standpoint we’re all really bought into this run scheme. I think it fits our backs more, I think it makes more sense to the guys up front.”

Jets C Joe Tippmann said their offensive line is playing more “tighter” compared to last year.

“What we were doing before, there was a lot of getting out wide and running. Now it’s tighter landmarks and more downhill,” Tippmann said. “As an offensive lineman you want to be able to get your feet in the ground and put pressure into the guy across from you. I’d say that’s a big difference for me.”

Patriots

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson relinquished seven fumbles last season and wound up fumbling, once again, during a scrimmage in training camp. New England HC Mike Vrabel said one byproduct of Stevenson’s fumble is not giving the running back enough protection.

“Some of that is technique, some of that is the second guy in,” Vrabel said, via Mark Daniels of MassLive. “A lot of times on fumbles, if you want to talk fumbles and ball security, I’m happy to do that, but one person’s got to have the ball in their hand every play offensively, and the rest of those 10 players are going to be responsible for protecting the guy with the ball. And so, yep, there were some instances where he put it on the ground, and there were some instances where the second guy came in, and we need to eliminate the second guy from coming in by the way that we play and our play demeanor and the way that we finish.”

Vrabel wants Stevenson to understand that defenses are going to continue targeting the football.

“(For) Rhamondre, when you make a great cut and you break through, know that every team in the league, and hopefully ours is one of those teams, that the guys are coming to the ball and they’re going to come and hammer it and they’re going to play full tilt to the tackle,” Vrabel said. “And so, cut, great cut, good job in the open field, and, unfortunately, we’ll have to continue to rep that and take care of football.”

Stevenson is trying to move past his ball security miscues.

“It’s my job to keep the ball and secure the ball. We know how that went last year,” Stevenson said. “I’m trying to put that behind me. But I’m just making a conscious effort to keep the ball in my hands.”