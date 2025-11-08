AFC Notes: Brandon Beane, Tua Tagovailoa, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Despite injuries piling up, the Bills didn’t come away with any moves at the trade deadline. Buffalo GM Brandon Beane expressed his frustrations that there weren’t deals to be made and said they had restructures in place with current players to facilitate those deals if needed.

“Believe me, I went home as mad as any other fan. I wanted to do things,” Beane said, via Tim Graham of The Athletic. “If it made sense, I was trying to do it. I mean, candidly, I would’ve lost money yesterday on the Bills doing a move.”

“We had a couple of conversations with our guys to give us a little bit of money to possibly get us a few more options once we realized some of them were out of play for us on Monday due to our cap. We did not do those, but we had them ready to turn in. You are allowed to do that if we were able to consummate a deal.”

Dolphins

Rumors have been flying about potential changes in Miami after a 2-7 start, including possibly benching QB Tua Tagovailoa. Despite the noise, Tagovailoa is keeping his focus on winning games, not playing for his job.

“I wouldn’t say I’m playing to keep my job,” Tagovailoa said, via Alanis Thames of the Associated Press. “I think I’m playing to help our team win every time. I think that’s the objective for every quarterback that’s playing. For every football player that’s playing as well, the objective is ‘how can I help my team win games?’ So I would say if you’re looking at it in that sense, I would say my performance needs to be better. My performance doesn’t reflect me trying to keep my job because that’s not the standard I’ve been playing [to] all these other years.”

Dolphins DE Bradley Chubb said he spoke with interim GM Champ Kelly ahead of the trade deadline and was given an update on where things stood with him, via Barry Jackson.

said he spoke with interim GM ahead of the trade deadline and was given an update on where things stood with him, via Barry Jackson. As for S Minkah Fitzpatrick, he indicated that Kelly never spoke to him. Jackson thinks this is an indication that there was never a serious trade offer for Fitzpatrick.

Jets

