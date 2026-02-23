AFC Notes: Breece Hall, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

The Dolphins hired Kent State ST coordinator/TE coach CJ Conrad as an offensive assistant. (Matt Zenitz)

The Titans are hiring Dolphins assistant strength coach Brent Callaway. (Zenitz)

Jets

Jets RB Breece Hall is ready to let the free agency process take its course, amid rumors that the team could use the transition tag on the former second-round pick.

“I’m just where my feet are, and letting God and my agent handle everything else,” Hall told Erich Richter of the New York Post. “I feel like my play speaks for itself, considering the situations I’ve been in the last few years. I’m going to get everything that’s coming to me, so I’m not too worried about it.”

ESPN’s Rich Cimini mentions the franchise tag for Hall is projected to cost $14.5 million, while the transition tag is projected at $11.5 million.

He says the Jets would ideally sign Hall to an extension along the lines of three years, $33 million by March 3rd, or they will have to use a tag.

Cimini thinks the transition tag makes sense in this situation because they would have the right of first refusal. He feels the franchise tag is excessive, but either could be used if they are looking to do a tag-and-trade.

Patriots