AFC Notes: Breece Hall, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- The Dolphins hired Kent State ST coordinator/TE coach CJ Conrad as an offensive assistant. (Matt Zenitz)
- The Titans are hiring Dolphins assistant strength coach Brent Callaway. (Zenitz)
Jets
Jets RB Breece Hall is ready to let the free agency process take its course, amid rumors that the team could use the transition tag on the former second-round pick.
“I’m just where my feet are, and letting God and my agent handle everything else,” Hall told Erich Richter of the New York Post. “I feel like my play speaks for itself, considering the situations I’ve been in the last few years. I’m going to get everything that’s coming to me, so I’m not too worried about it.”
- ESPN’s Rich Cimini mentions the franchise tag for Hall is projected to cost $14.5 million, while the transition tag is projected at $11.5 million.
- He says the Jets would ideally sign Hall to an extension along the lines of three years, $33 million by March 3rd, or they will have to use a tag.
- Cimini thinks the transition tag makes sense in this situation because they would have the right of first refusal. He feels the franchise tag is excessive, but either could be used if they are looking to do a tag-and-trade.
Patriots
- Mark Daniels of Mass Live notes the Patriots could create additional cap space if needed by addressing 10 different players, including WR Stefon Diggs.
- Daniels believes Diggs is their biggest decision in this department, since they could save $16.8 million by releasing him. Diggs will turn 33 next year and is currently dealing with legal issues as well.
- Daniels notes New England could save $17.5 million from moving on from G Michael Onwenu, but he thinks they should go for a restructure or extension because of how well he performed in 2025.
- Because of DT Milton Williams, Daniels brings up DT Christian Barmore because of the $11.5 million they could save by releasing him. Daniels notes Barmore’s production was down in 2025, and he’s also facing a misdemeanor charge.
- The other names Daniels brings up are TE Hunter Henry, C Garrett Bradbury, WR DeMario Douglas, WR Mack Hollins, OLB Anfernee Jennings, RB Antonio Gibson and QB Josh Dobbs. Of those, Daniels would be shocked if Hollins is released, and thinks Gibson could be back because of his special teams’ contributions.
