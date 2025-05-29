AFC Notes: Brian Thomas Jr, Will Levis, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. is entering his second season in Jacksonville after his breakout rookie campaign. Starting QB Trevor Lawrence said he’s going into 2025 with a lot of confidence in Thomas.

“I think, obviously the talent’s always been there,” Lawrence said, via the team’s YouTube. “But I mean the confidence, obviously, off the year he had, and what he’s done. Now he has a full year on his belt where he’s one of the top receivers in the league. I think my confidence in him, seeing him do his thing for a year now, and just you get that one one-on-one, you feel really confident about our guy.”

Lawrence missed seven games last season and was impressed by Thomas’ performance while he was out of the lineup.

“Just being able to watch him, even though I wasn’t playing, be able to watch his one to watch his one-on-one reps, the stuff we were doing with him last year, and the situations he was put in, and how he was able to adapt and play the slot and move outside and really take advantage of every matchup,” Lawrence said. “I think that also gave me a ton of confidence in seeing this is a guy you can move him anywhere, you can do anything and he’s gonna just find a way to get the ball because he’s that good.”

Texans

Texans DT Folorunso Fatukasi signed a one-year, $3 million deal with a $1 million signing bonus, $1.5 million base salary with $500,000 guaranteed and up to $500,000 in per-game active roster bonuses. (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan on splitting QB reps between Cam Ward and Will Levis : “Right now there is a lot of rotation at all positions. That is irrelevant at this point. There is a plan in place for the QBs.” (Terry McCormick)

on splitting QB reps between and : “Right now there is a lot of rotation at all positions. That is irrelevant at this point. There is a plan in place for the QBs.” (Terry McCormick) Callahan: “Will Levis has shown improvement, and his work this offseason has been beneficial. His footwork and base has improved.” (Jim Wyatt)

Levis: “Anyone that’s ever been in my situation knows it sucks. I’m just trying to do my best to keep a positive mindset and play QB when I’m asked to play.” (Turron Davenport)

Callahan on WR Treylon Burks: “I wouldn’t say he’s back. He’s on track, and he will be involved in the early parts of practice.” (McCormick)