AFC Notes: Brock Bowers, Garett Bolles, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos
Entering his ninth season, 33-year-old Broncos LT Garett Bolles wants to continue playing until the age of 39. He also mentioned becoming more aware of taking care of his body as his career continues to progress.
“I think my passion at a young age, I just wanted to put everyone in the dirt all the time,” Bolles said, via BroncosWire.com. “Now I think it’s more sexy to stay in front of somebody and block them with your feet and hands. The reality is, [if] you want to be the best tackle in the league, you talk about some of the greats — that’s what they did. They stayed in front of the guy. They moved their feet and they played a long time.”
“I also think it comes to taking care of your body and knowing what you’re going to put in,” Bolles added. “You’re not going to put bad gas in a Ferrari or a Lambo. You’re going to put in the best gas. 91, 95 octane. That’s just what it takes. When you get older, you have to focus on the little things. That’s eating right, that’s sleeping right, that’s training and just getting disciplined in everything you do. The game’s the same. The speed’s the same. I’m more confident in that, but when it just comes to taking care of your body and making sure you’re doing everything right, which we do a really good job here, I can play as long as I can.”
Chargers
Chargers LB Tuli Tuipulotu is on track to become a full-time starter this season and aims to emulate the play of veteran LB Khalil Mack on the opposite edge.
“My standard is to play like Khalil. He is the standard,” Tuipulotu told the team website. “I’m doing my best so there’s no drop off like, ‘Khalil is here, let’s slide to him.’ We got to make it so there’s two elite edge rushers on the side where we could both go and dominate, they don’t know who to slide to or who to double, who to chip. He’s the standard, that’s what I’m chasing.”
“I feel like every year I come into, it has to be a big year,” Tuipolotu added. “That was my mindset coming into last year and it’s going to be the same mindset coming into this year. To be honest, I’ve been starting since my rookie year, last year and if that’s my role this year, it’s going to feel the same.”
“I think he’s got a great personality, he’s got a great vibe to him,” DC Jesse Minter said of Tuipulotu. “Guys like being around him, guys like talking to him, guys don’t mind when he speaks every once in a while. He’s ascending into that type of role, and ultimately I just want him to be himself. If he’s the best version of himself, we’ll be happy with what we get out of it.”
Raiders
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!