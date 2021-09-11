AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos HC Vic Fangio had high praise of second-year TE Albert Okwuegbunam and thinks he’s picked up from last season’s productive finish.

“He’s just picked up from where he left off last year,” Fangio said, via Jon Heath of BroncosWire. “If you remember last year, he didn’t play much early, then he was starting to play more. [He was] playing [well], having success.”

Fangio added that Okwuegbunam has improved as a blocker, is a good receiver, and runs well after the catch.

“He’s just picked up right from where he left off there. He’s blocking [well]. He’s a much better blocker than I think people are aware of. We know he can catch, and he’s a good runner after the catch. I’m really excited about him.”

Okwuegbunam said his growth as a “mismatch” gave him a boost of confidence last season.

“The games that I did play — just my ability to go out there and make plays and be a mismatch out there — that gave me the confidence rolling into this season that I can do those things and I will do those things,” said Okwuegbunam.

Broncos’ HC Vic Fangio says Bradley Chubb is questionable for Week 1 against the Giants with an ankle injury and will be a “game-day decision”. ( LBis questionable for Week 1 against the Giants with an ankle injury and will be a “game-day decision”. ( Kyle Newman

Chargers

Chargers’ HC Brandon Staley spoke to the media about RB Austin Ekeler playing in Week 1 despite having a hamstring injury.

“He looked good out there,” Staley said, via Gilbert Manzano of The OC Register. “Optimistic for sure. It wasn’t anything significant. We just wanted to make sure that these first couple days of the week of practice that he kinda regenerated and got all that discomfort out there. Yesterday he was moving well and today he practiced.”

Staley also mentioned that he is proud of veteran RT Bryan Bulaga‘s recovery and says he is good to go for Week 1.

“I was really proud of him,” Staley said about Bulaga. “He battled through that discomfort. … He’s just a pro’s pro. Guy’s got real toughness and I appreciate him and it’s that type of toughness that we’re going to need moving forward.”

Daniel Popper of The Athletic believes that the team’s offensive line is their biggest question mark heading into Week 1, as Bulaga is the only returning starter and the five offensive starters are yet to play in a game together.

Chiefs

The Chiefs brought in LB Elijah Sullivan for a visit this week, according to Aaron Wilson.

for a visit this week, according to Aaron Wilson. The Chiefs also worked out TE Mark Vital this week. (Wilson)

this week. (Wilson) Chiefs promoted DB Zayne Anderson to their active roster.

to their active roster. Chiefs activated DB Tyrann Mathieu from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)

from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR) Chiefs released DB Shakur Brown from their practice squad.

from their practice squad. Chiefs signed LB Elijah Sullivan to their practice squad.