AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb recently spoke in depth about his recovery from an ankle injury that kept him sidelined for the final two games in 2020 and most of the team’s offseason program.

“(Monday) I felt really comfortable,” Chubb said, via Kyle Newman of the Denver Post. “Of course you have those days where you don’t want to step wrong or something like that, and last week I was having some of those thoughts (on the side field), but when I get around the guys and the energy they bring, I don’t think about it anymore.”

Broncos HC Vic Fangio said that they were “confident that it could heal on it’s own naturally” and that the surgery found no structural damage to his ankle.

“The surgery — when he did it — was not a slam dunk to have it (and come back on time),” Fangio said. “There was still a school of thought that he could have overcome it naturally. He decided to go do it, and when they went in there, it was good that he did. Not that it was bad, but it was very easily fixable. It wasn’t as bad as they thought it would be or could be.”

Broncos’ QB Teddy Bridgewater commented on the team’s quarterback competition this offseason: “No matter who it is behind center, as long as we’re protecting the football, getting our team into the end zone, this team is going to have success … (with) the type of defense that we have, those guys fly around.’’ (Jeff Legwold)

Chargers’ RT Bryan Bulaga will return to practice after taking a veteran day off. HC Brandon Staley said Bulaga’s hand issue is “just typical O line stuff.” (Daniel Popper)

Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon has impressed the coaching staff with his ability to make plays as a receiver out of the backfield.

“He’s a talented receiver,” HC Andy Reid said of McKinnon, via Nate Taylor of The Athletic. “He brings great experience, but he sure has a knack for the pass game. He does a nice job with that.”

Mckinnon notes that one of the driving forces behind him signing with the Chiefs this offseason was how they utilize their running backs.

“The way they use the running back was very intriguing,” said McKinnon. “It’s a good character locker room, and they’ve got a lot of great athletes. So I thought, what the hell? Let’s come in and see where I fit in.”

McKinnon missed both of 2018 and 2019 with knee injuries, but his drive didn’t fade since then. He still feels he has a lot to prove in this league.

“Every day in this league, you’ve got to prove yourself,” McKinnon said. “Going into year eight, I still feel like I’ve got something to prove. That should be everybody’s mindset. Once you get complacent, you’ll be out of the league for sure.”

McKinnon’s rise has come while Chiefs RB Darwin Thompson has had an extended stay on the COVID-19 list and Taylor notes Thompson’s roster spot could now be in jeopardy.

Taylor mentions both Chiefs S Juan Thornhill and CB Rashad Fenton have primarily worked with the second string.

and CB have primarily worked with the second string. Chiefs’ LB Willie Gay left practice early on Wednesday due to a possible concussion and LB Alex Okafor also left practice early due to a hamstring injury. (Adam Teicher)

Raiders’ S Johnathan Abram is focused on improving, playing to the best of his ability, and mentions that he is ready to do anything the team asks of him defensively.

“Just learning a day at a time, learning the system, helping the defense get better,” Abram said, via Ed Graney of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I don’t think about things like the [fifth-year option]. Things like that don’t really matter to me. The only thing I’m worried about is learning the defense and getting better every day. I’m looking to do whatever they ask of me. If they ask me to play deep, I’ll do it. If they ask me to play near the line of scrimmage, I’ll do it. I’ll do everything to the best of my ability.”

Raiders' RB Kenyan Drake on what he has noticed about QB Derek Carr so far: "He's real cerebral. Gruden gives him the keys…definitely a sneaky athlete…impressed by him day in and day out." (Paul Gutierrez)

Raiders' WR Bryan Edwards on his health ahead of the upcoming season after dealing with an ankle issue last year: "Health is wealth….glad I'm finally healthy and able to complete." (Paul Gutierrez)

Carr says Edwards reminds him of Packers' WR Davante Adams, during his time at Fresno State: "The way he can move in the air, body control, is impressive." (Paul Gutierrez)

Carr also says that TE Darren Waller is a consummate professional at this point in his career: “Darren Waller‘s the most unselfish superstar I’ve ever been around.” (Paul Gutierrez)