AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- KUSA’s Mike Klis reports the Broncos medical staff held OLB Bradley Chubb out from the game despite the fact that he wanted to play in the season opener.
- Broncos HC Vic Fangio said G Graham Glasgow remained in New Jersey after leaving the stadium and being evaluated for an irregular heartbeat Sunday. However, he’s expected to return to Denver this week. (Ryan O’Halloran)
Chargers
- Chargers HC Brandon Staley was impressed with how first-round OT Rashawn Slater held up in his first regular-season game; “He was outstanding in the game. When you don’t talk about him a lot, that means he probably performed at a high level and that’s what the film told us.” (Gilbert Manzano)
- Chargers WR Mike Williams said he is excited to be a big part of the passing offense during his contract year: “It couldn’t happen at a better time.” (Daniel Popper)
Chiefs
- Chiefs HC Andy Reid said S Tyrann Mathieu was close to playing on Sunday but his conditioning wasn’t ready yet. (James Palmer)
- Reid added DE Frank Clark is dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out on Sunday. (Herbie Teope)
Raiders
- NBC Sports’ Peter King says the Raiders were also interested in signing RB Latavius Murray before he landed with the Ravens.
- Following Monday night’s win, Raiders HC Jon Gruden said the team came out with long-term injury concerns for DT Gerald McCoy, G Denzelle Good and QB Marcus Mariota. (Paul Gutierrez)
- Raiders DE Yannick Ngakoue also came out of Monday night with a hamstring injury the team hopes isn’t serious.
- Although no injury was listed as the reason for Raiders DE Clelin Ferrell being inactive, Gruden said he had some back issues, although those won’t prevent him from playing going forward: “His time’s coming. He’ll return to the lineup, probably this week.” (Gutierrez)
- Gruden had high praise for TE Darren Waller after Monday night’s victory: “We threw it 60 times. If you throw 60 times, you’d probably target him 29. He’s the best player I’ve ever coached, so I’m going to continue to look for him.” (Adam Hill)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!