AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

By
Logan Ulrich
-

Broncos

  • According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb had a successful surgery and is expected to be fully recovered from ankle surgery in 6-8 weeks. 
  • Pelissero says the doctors were afraid the surgery to remove a bone spur might have needed to be more invasive which would have extended Chubb’s rehab timeline. 
  • New Broncos LB Micah Kiser, who signed off the Rams’ practice squad, receives a one-year deal that includes $600,000 fully guaranteed. (Ian Rapoport)
  • The Broncos hosted OLB Shilique Calhoun and OLB Pita Taumoepenu for workouts on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
  • Broncos signed LB Micah Kiser off of the Rams’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Broncos promoted RB Damarea Crockett to their active roster.
  • Broncos placed OLB Bradley Chubb on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Broncos signed LB Pita Taumoepenu to their practice squad.

Chargers

  • Per the Athletic’s Daniel Popper, Chargers S Nasir Adderley says a dislocated finger that he’s been dealing with since college has deteriorated recently. He has had to wear a splint and it’s affected his ability to catch the ball. 

Chiefs

Raiders

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply