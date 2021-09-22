AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb had a successful surgery and is expected to be fully recovered from ankle surgery in 6-8 weeks.
- Pelissero says the doctors were afraid the surgery to remove a bone spur might have needed to be more invasive which would have extended Chubb’s rehab timeline.
- New Broncos LB Micah Kiser, who signed off the Rams’ practice squad, receives a one-year deal that includes $600,000 fully guaranteed. (Ian Rapoport)
- The Broncos hosted OLB Shilique Calhoun and OLB Pita Taumoepenu for workouts on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
- Broncos signed LB Micah Kiser off of the Rams’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Broncos promoted RB Damarea Crockett to their active roster.
- Broncos placed OLB Bradley Chubb on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Broncos signed LB Pita Taumoepenu to their practice squad.
Chargers
- Per the Athletic’s Daniel Popper, Chargers S Nasir Adderley says a dislocated finger that he’s been dealing with since college has deteriorated recently. He has had to wear a splint and it’s affected his ability to catch the ball.
Chiefs
- Fansided’s Matt Verderame reports Chiefs LB Willie Gay is “progressing well” from his toe injury and has a chance to return from the injured reserve ahead of Week 4.
- Chiefs HC Andy Reid said LB Anthony Hitchens underwent minor outpatient tissue surgery on Monday. (Nate Taylor)
Raiders
- Raiders HC Jon Gruden said QB Derek Carr (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice and is ready to go for Week 3. (Paul Gutierrez)
- The Raiders worked out OL Danny Isidora, OT Timon Parris, and OT LaAdrian Waddle on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
- Raiders signed OT Jackson Barton off of the Giants’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Raiders released LB Marquel Lee. (NFLTR)
