AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus cites an NFC analytics executive who believes the Broncos made a good move to trade OLB Bradley Chubb in exchange for a first-round pick in order to recoup some draft capital lost by acquiring Russell Wilson.

“I think the Broncos made some sharp moves today,” the executive said. “They gained back a first-rounder to recoup some of the losses from the Russell Wilson trade and replaced Chubb on the cheap with a decent player.”

Chargers

Raiders

Expectations for the Raiders were a lot higher than 2-5 at the season’s midpoint given how they handled this offseason. But GM Dave Ziegler says now that when he and HC Josh McDaniels took over, they always had the long view in mind.

“We were hired to build a football team that can sustain and win,” Ziegler said via the Athletic’s Vic Tafur. “The focus is always on the long term. Every trade and contract extension that we have done has been with the focus on the long term. We can’t let the results of seven games steer us in a different direction.”

Ziegler said they looked at some moves in the leadup to Tuesday’s trade deadline but ultimately decided nothing made sense.

“We feel good about the team that we have here and we feel good about the guys that we have here — we have to execute better,” Ziegler said. “We looked at some things to help improve the team and nothing materialized, but at the same time we are excited about the group that we have and we’re excited to continue learning about the group that we have and identify the players that we can continue to build with.”

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels said TE Darren Waller (hamstring) is still working his way back: “He’s working extremely hard to try to get back as soon as he can. I know that, and nobody wants to play quicker than Darren does.” (Vic Tafur)