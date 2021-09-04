AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Dan Graziano reports that the Broncos have been impressed by second-round rookie RB Javonte Williams , who will get plenty of carries this season along with veteran RB Melvin Gordon .

Chargers

Dan Graziano of ESPN says that it would not surprise him if this were the last season where WR Mike Williams was a member of the Chargers, especially if the team continues to be impressed by third-round rookie WR Josh Palmer.

Chargers’ Joe Lombardi said the “preferred option” would be starting Storm Norton at right tackle if veteran T Bryan Bulaga is out. Otherwise, the team would have to move Matt Feiler from left guard to right tackle and start G Brenden Jaimes. (Daniel Popper) OCsaid the “preferred option” would be startingat right tackle if veteran Tis out. Otherwise, the team would have to movefrom left guard to right tackle and start G

Raiders

Raiders’ second-year WR Bryan Edwards believes the team has a diverse receiving core with himself, Henry Ruggs, Hunter Renfrow, and Zay Jones.

“We have me, obviously a big-body outside receiver,” Edwards, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. “[Henry] Ruggs, extremely fast, can take the top off any defense, can make plays underneath, can do it all. “Hunter [Renfrow], Third and Renfrow, Swiss Army Knife. Tough as nails. And we’ve got Zay Jones, who can play any position. We’ve got a lot of guys — Willie Snead … I feel like we have a very dynamic room.”

Ruggs believes he has an increased “camaraderie” with Derek Carr and the other receivers this season.

“Camaraderie is there, unlike last year,” Ruggs said. “It’s a man’s game now. I’m not the biggest guy, but I have to get to where I can compete with grown men now.”

Carr has told his receivers that he’ll get them the ball, but they must make the plays.

“I have a group of wideouts that I trust, that when I drop back, I’m going to throw the ball up to them,” Carr said. “And I told them, ‘It’s up to you if you want to make SportsCenter or not. I’m going to throw it to you because you guys have the talent and the ability to go make these plays.'”