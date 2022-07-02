AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Derek Carr, Josh McDaniels

Broncos

ESPN’s Jeff Legwold notes Broncos CB Michael Ojemudia was one of the standouts of OTAs for Denver. He worked with the first team with Ronald Darby out with a shoulder injury.

was one of the standouts of OTAs for Denver. He worked with the first team with out with a shoulder injury. A third-round pick in 2020, Ojemudia was limited most of last season with a hamstring injury, but Legwold notes he’s looking like the first man up at outside corner if a starter goes down.

Doug Kyed of ProFootballFocus could see the Broncos signing LB Anthony Hitchens given they haven’t re-signed LB Alexander Johnson.

Chargers

Daniel Popper of The Athletic believes that while DL Jerry Tillery will make the 53-man roster, he is currently competing with other run defenders who may be more talented than him, meaning he could wind up on the roster bubble or even be traded prior to the season.

Doug Kyed of ProFootballFocus believes the Chargers should sign OL Daryl Williams given they still have a need at right tackle.

Raiders

Raiders QB Derek Carr said that he’s frequently communicating with HC Josh McDaniels and called their new head coach a “genius” with his offensive schemes.

“The depth of the conversations that we’re having is encouraging,” Carr said, via Phil Perry of Yahoo Sports. “It’s fun for me. The best part of my game has always been the mental side. And that’s how Josh is. He’s a genius when it comes to scheming things up and teaching his system and getting the best out of his players.”

Carr already feels like a “better football player” and has gotten a lot of feedback from McDaniels.

“I feel like a better football player. And I’ve had a lot of great coaches. He’s come in, he’s seen those things, ‘Wow, that’s awesome. What about this, too? What about this here?’ It’s helping me grow. It’s been really fun to be around him.”

Carr mentioned that McDaniels doesn’t intend on completely replicating his time with the Patriots but will implement some aspects of New England’s system.

“One thing Josh has done is he’s come in and he says, ‘This is not New England. This is Las Vegas. We’re gonna do things our way. I’ve learned a lot of great things there that we’re going to implement, but I also have some things that I want to do my way,'” Carr said. “I think culture-wise he’s brought in his own vision and his own way of doing things. It’s different than what he wanted to do in Denver. It’s different than New England. It’s what we’re going to do in Las Vegas. He’s a great guy, and I absolutely love him.”