AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes

Broncos

Broncos seventh-round TE Caleb Lohner spent two years playing basketball at BYU, followed by two more years playing at Baylor before finally starting his football career at Utah.

“I just had some people at the University of Utah that just believed that I could be a high-level tight end, and so I took the time to watch some film and take a visit there after I had graduated from Baylor, and it’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” Lohner said, via BroncosWire.com. “I couldn’t be more grateful for all the schools that I was at, but especially the University of Utah, their football program, the Whittinghams – [head] Coach Kyle and [tight] Coach Freddie Whittingham. I love football. I grew up [playing] youth football. Then [in] I think about seventh grade, I stopped and just focused on hoops. It’s been a while since I got some football under my belt, but it was so fun to be part of the University of Utah and be able to play tight end there for a few months this season. Again, I’m just excited to develop, be part of this team, and do whatever I can to help win.”

Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is coming into the season with extra motivation after suffering a three-score loss to the Eagles in the Super Bowl.

“I’m pretty motivated anyways, but I think when you get some of those tiring sets or tiring reps that you’re in the workout, you have something in the back of your mind that you’re kind of pushing towards,” Mahomes said, via Around The NFL. “You have that bad taste in your mouth from the last time you stepped on the football field and you kind of have to hear about it all offseason, so it gives you the push that you want to go out there and be better and show what we’re really about.”

Mahomes believes the return of WR Hollywood Brown and WR Rashee Rice will help set the team up for more offensive success next season.

“I mean, getting the guys back healthy as far as Rashee and having ‘Hollywood’ fully healthy and Xavier in Year Two — I think the offense has the chance to be really, really good,” Mahomes said. “It’s just about keeping building — I’m excited to kind of have these guys again just with — we’ve had a lot of turnover in the receiving room, and it seems like the core group will be back in its entirety. So, the goal is to try to build on it and get even better and try to get back to some of the explosive passing plays that we’ve done in years past.”

Chiefs

Chiefs GM Brett Veach described the relationship he has with Eagles GM Howie Roseman and how the two agreed to a late first-round trade to swap one spot in the order.

“Obviously (I) have a good relationship with Howie, and he does a tremendous job. When you get to these picks late in the draft, and they’re eyeing a particular player, they’re certainly worried about maybe getting jumped by another team,” Veach said, via Chiefs Wire. “So we’ve done trades like this before, where we just get to the point where it’s just, tell me offensive, (or) defensive guy, don’t have to tell me the player.”

Veach added that Roseman told the team they were going defense, which worked out as the Chiefs were targeting LT Josh Simmons.

“Howie mentioned defense; again, we had done similar trades in the past. Just tell me the side of the football,” Veach said. “So, they got a really good football player in the linebacker from Alabama (Jihaad Campbell). He was good for his word, and it made sense for us because we were going to take Josh (Josh Simmons) there at 31, so it was a win for them, and we got the guy we wanted there. So that’s kind of how that trade went down.“