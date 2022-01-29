AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos GM George Paton spoke to the media about the decision to hire new HC Nathaniel Hackett.

“Nathaniel has a unique ability to connect with everyone he touches,” Paton said, via Bill Huber of SI. “He has a proven track record of developing younger players, working with quarterbacks, and helping great players become even better, but it was his vision in all three phases of our football team that really separated him [from] the rest of the group. He’s the son of a very successful college and NFL coach [Paul Hackett]. He grew up around football. He’s all about ball, he’s a student of the game, [and] he’s a unique competitor who’s all about winning. He’s different than any coach I’ve really been around. He has a lot of other interests.”

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett said of the hiring process: “I felt great about how great they felt. There was trust and communication. They did a great job. The process was really incredible.” (Troy Renck)

said of the hiring process: “I felt great about how great they felt. There was trust and communication. They did a great job. The process was really incredible.” (Troy Renck) Hackett went on to speak about his mission with the Broncos: “For me, it’s about the players, about them doing something special to make Broncos Country proud. It’s going to be fun. But make no mistake, it’s only fun when you win. We have to get excited about it.” (Renck)

Hackett then mentioned the offense and what he would be looking to improve: “First of all, any offense you have has to be adjustable to whoever you have on your team. The starting point for me is outside zone and you want to be able to build off of that with play-action passes.” (Renck)

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was also a hot topic, with Hackett saying: “Coaching a man like that … you better have an answer for every question because he’s going to ask every single question about every single thing you do.” (Ryan O’Halloran)

was also a hot topic, with Hackett saying: “Coaching a man like that … you better have an answer for every question because he’s going to ask every single question about every single thing you do.” (Ryan O’Halloran) Broncos GM George Paton was asked if he hired Hackett to get to Rodgers: “Absolutely not.” (Matt Schneidman)

was asked if he hired Hackett to get to Rodgers: “Absolutely not.” (Matt Schneidman) Albert Breer mentions that Packers TE coach Justin Outten could also be a name to watch for the offensive coordinator spot in Denver.

could also be a name to watch for the offensive coordinator spot in Denver. Tom Silverstein also reports that Hackett may be eyeing Outten, as the team was unable to sway WR Jason Vrable , who plans to remain with the Packers.

, who plans to remain with the Packers. Mike Klis notes that Broncos DB coach Christian Parker will likely remain with staff, as he and Hackett were on the Packers staff together during 2019-20.

Chiefs

According to Nate Taylor, Chiefs CB Damon Arnette , who is being released, chose to sign with the Chiefs over another team because he preferred their structure that included a counseling program, a coach who has had success in offering players second chances and a zero-tolerance agreement that would force Arnette to prove himself.

who is being released, chose to sign with the Chiefs over another team because he preferred their structure that included a counseling program, a coach who has had success in offering players second chances and a zero-tolerance agreement that would force Arnette to prove himself. The Chiefs officially waived Arnette on Saturday.

Raiders

Michael Silver reports that if Patriots OC Josh McDaniels is hired as the Raiders’ next head coach, Patriots Director of Player Personnel Dave Ziegler “would almost certainly” be the next General Manager.

is hired as the Raiders’ next head coach, Patriots Director of Player Personnel “would almost certainly” be the next General Manager. Silver says both McDaniels and Ziegler have high opinions of QB Derek Carr, who has one year left on his contract.