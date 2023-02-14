AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders,

Broncos

Tom Pelissero reports that the Bills interviewed Broncos WR coach Zach Azzanni on Monday and that he will also interview with the Jets on Tuesday.

Broncos Javonte Williams RB will remain in Denver this offseason as he rehabs from ACL surgery: “I am able to do everything they ask me to do.” ( Troy Renck

Chiefs

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy knew that QB Patrick Mahomes had injured his ankle during the Super Bowl but said he also knew there was no way Mahomes was coming out of the game.

“I knew it was pretty bad when he got up limping,” Bieniemy said, via Pro Football Talk. “But I knew it wasn’t going to be bad enough where he pulled himself off the field. That’s just Pat. That’s who he is since Day One. He is as competitive as they come and he’s not going to ever pull himself out of a situation with his team, through the good and the bad. At the time, I really wasn’t concerned. I knew that he would just find a way to walk it off. If we were to pull him off, I would have had to fight him, and he would’ve probably fought me. It wasn’t even worth entertaining, what was taking place. What a great person. What a great performance. I just wish everybody could have his mindset and determination.”

Raiders

Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post expects the Raiders to use the franchise tag on RB Josh Jacobs .

. The tag is worth $10.9 million fully guaranteed and in Las Vegas’ case could be a precursor to a long-term deal for Jacobs.

