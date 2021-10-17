AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

The Denver Broncos brought in DL Carlo Kemp for a workout on Saturday. (Aaron Wilson)

Chiefs

Chiefs’ WR Josh Gordon is thankful to have yet another NFL opportunity and plans to make the most out of it in the coming weeks.

“The opportunities, it’s a blessing. It’s a blessing to have,” Gordon said, via Matt Derrick of the Associated Press. “Most importantly, this one being here. It’s brand new. It’s current. I’m in the present. I’m taking it all in stride, and I’m enjoying it. Really you have to have an extreme level of focus if you want to do anything consistently well in life. I think perseverance and gratitude, just appreciation for every day, being able to wake up being healthy, having the resources I have at my disposal to use and really go out there and get what it is that I desire most in life, and that right now is playing football in the NFL. Fortunately, I don’t have the wear and tear on my body that somebody I guess normally at this age and stage in their career, so hopefully, I can play until I’m 37, 38, who knows. I’m just fortunate, I think, to be in this position. I don’t feel like there’s a rush to do anything or do something I’ve done in the past. I just want to be a part of a great team and a great organization, play my role.”

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports CB Rashad Fenton was fined $4,934 for taunting last week.

was fined $4,934 for taunting last week. The Chiefs also made a switch at right tackle for Sunday’s game against Washington, swapping Lucas Niang, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, for veteran Mike Remmers. (James Palmer)

Raiders

Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Raiders owner Mark Davis addressed the team on Wednesday and discussed the timeline of events that led to HC Jon Gruden ‘s exit, his relationship with Gruden and why he chose former ST coach Rich Bisaccia to be the interim head coach.

addressed the team on Wednesday and discussed the timeline of events that led to HC ‘s exit, his relationship with Gruden and why he chose former ST coach to be the interim head coach. Moving forward, Rapoport and Pelissero say Davis will consult with a small group of advisors to find a new head coach and decide whether GM Mike Mayock will remain.

will remain. The two add all the typical top candidates for head coaching positions in the past will be in play for this job. They mention that Ravens DC Don Martindale is close with Davis and has interviewed for the job in the past.

is close with Davis and has interviewed for the job in the past. Gruden and the Raiders are expected to work out a settlement for the remainder of his contract, per Rapoport and Pelissero. He was due in the range of $40 million over the first five years of the 10-year deal he signed in 2018.

Raiders OC Greg Olson will assume play-calling duties to replace Gruden but Rapoport and Pelissero add OL coach Tom Cable and QB Derek Carr will have heavy input into the process.