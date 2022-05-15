AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Ravens

Broncos

Broncos WR K.J. Hamler says he’s “well ahead of schedule” in his return from an ACL tear he suffered last year.

“I’m not starting from scratch; I’m starting from experience,” Hamler said Wednesday, via DenverBroncos.com. “When people saw me running routes at 19, 20 miles an hour seven months out and I’m running 25-yard outs and stuff like that, it’s just — it’s a mentality. Twenty percent is mental. After you get past that hump, it’s fine. So I really wasn’t scared to go out there and do any routes or cut any type of way. I just try to do it how I used to, and it just felt normal.”

Hamler believes he can play a similar role to that of Tyler Lockett in the Seahawks’ offense.

“Just being in his ear, always asking him questions,” Hamler said of speaking to Lockett about what to expect from QB Russell Wilson. “Just basically being a sponge and absorbing stuff, because Russ wants stuff very specific. ‘I want it at this spot at this time, this area.’ So just picking his brain.

“I kind of see myself playing that Tyler Lockett role this year, so just trying to be a sponge and just listen to him.” Chiefs Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke about Patrick Mahomes‘ time as a rookie under Alex Smith and described their relationship around the locker room. “I told Alex, ‘Man go out and have the greatest year you’ve ever had and to you don’t have to teach Pat. We’re here to do that as coaches. You’re out there to go produce and win games and do the best you possibly can for your team.’ And so that’s the way we approached it with him,” Reid said via Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star. “Now Alex by nature, though, was the greatest thing that ever happened to Patrick Mahomes There are different ways to do this thing, whether you play the player right now or some behind a veteran player. Alex was perfect for that. Alex did let Patrick into his world without being forced on it or anything and he let Patrick in it. Patrick handled it the right way and didn’t step in the way of Alex and what he needed to produce and had respect for him. So it worked out perfect. I didn’t have to say a whole lot other than, ‘You go play and go win games, let’s go win a championship. and do the best you possibly can do at the quarterback position.’” Ravens Ravens CB Marcus Peters was unwilling to give a timetable on his recovery from torn ACL but feels he is doing well and added that his spirits are high. “I’m in the right place, going in the right direction with my leg. Putting a timeframe is always going to be just people’s words and s*** like that. When Marcus is ready to be on the field playing ball, I’m going to be,” Peters said, per Jeff Zrebiec.