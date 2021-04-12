AFC Notes: Broncos, Jaguars, Raiders

Broncos
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says the Broncos never made an offer to the Jets for QB Sam Darnold despite touching base on a trade.
- Breer adds a trade with the Panthers for QB Teddy Bridgewater is also a possibility, as is the Broncos aggressively going after a quarterback in the draft, as they’ve been doing their homework.
- Breer reports GM George Paton has been at the Pro Days for QBs Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Zach Wilson.
- According to Breer, the Broncos offered the No. 9 overall pick to the Lions for QB Matthew Stafford and a second-round pick back in January.
- Mike Klis reports that DT Shamar Stephen signed a one-year, $2 million deal with $750,000 guaranteed and a $415,000 signing bonus. Stephen will also get $30,000 per game.
- Mike Sando of The Athletic writes that the Broncos are likely to pick up the fifth-year option on LB Bradley Chubb at the cost of $12,716,000 for the 2022 season.
Jaguars
- Mike Sando of The Athletic doesn’t see the Jaguars picking up former first-round DT Taven Bryan‘s option after they signed former Bears’ DT Roy Robertson-Harris in free agency. Bryan’s option would cost Jacksonville $7,638,000 for the 2022 season.
Raiders
Raiders S Karl Joseph said that he didn’t actually want to leave the team when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Browns last year.
“This is my home. I was drafted here. I feel like I was born to be a Raider,” Joseph said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.“It felt like the right decision was to come back and help finish what I started here and be a part of that.”
