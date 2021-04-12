AFC Notes: Broncos, Jaguars, Raiders

Broncos

Jaguars

Mike Sando of The Athletic doesn’t see the Jaguars picking up former first-round DT Taven Bryan‘s option after they signed former Bears’ DT Roy Robertson-Harris in free agency. Bryan’s option would cost Jacksonville $7,638,000 for the 2022 season.

Raiders

Raiders S Karl Joseph said that he didn’t actually want to leave the team when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Browns last year.

“This is my home. I was drafted here. I feel like I was born to be a Raider,” Joseph said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.“It felt like the right decision was to come back and help finish what I started here and be a part of that.”