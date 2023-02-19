AFC Notes: Broncos, Jets, Patriots

Broncos

Broncos TE Albert Okwuegbunam told reporters that he is excited for a chance to impress a new set of coaches under HC Sean Payton, especially after seeing a dip in production in 2022.

“Unfortunately, some things happened this season that were out of my control. I didn’t really get to contribute the way I wanted to,” Okwuegbunam said, via BroncosWire.com. “It was great to get an opportunity to play football,” Okwuegbunam said of the final two weeks of the year. “I’m thankful we got the win. In my first game back last week, I was able to capitalize on some opportunities, but we didn’t get the win. Everyone fought hard but it was good coming in this week after getting the win.”

“[I want to show] my work ethic and how hard I am going to work during this offseason, and how hard I am going to work all year,” Okwuegnbunam said. “Just how willing I am to help this team win. … Moving into this next season, I want to do everything I can to prove myself as a player, showcase my abilities and be able to contribute. That’s the main thing.”

Jets

Mike Klis reports that the Jets have hired John Viera as an instructional designer, which is the same position he held for the Broncos last year under Nathaniel Hackett .

Patriots

Albert Breer has shot down the rumors that the 49ers will be trading WR Deebo Samuel to the Patriots, at least for the time being.

“I checked in with somebody who would absolutely know on this, and they said A) we’re not trading him and B) they haven’t even called,” Breer said, via NBC Sports Boston. “So wherever this is, it hasn’t gotten to the Niners’ desk. This isn’t something that’s been on the table for them at all.”

ESPN’s Mike Reiss would be surprised if the Patriots used the franchise tag on any of their pending free agents, including WR Jakobi Meyers.