AFC Notes: Broncos, Raiders, Titans

Broncos

Aaron Wilson reports that University of Miami QB D’Eriq King will meet with the Broncos, Dolphins, Patriots, Ravens, and Texans ahead of the NFL Draft.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that RB Melvin Gordon is believed to be worth $2.5 million on a one-year deal this offseason.

Georgia OL Jamaree Salyer recently worked out for the Saints, and he has a workout upcoming with the Bengals. Salyer also met virtually with the Packers and Broncos, amongst other teams. He’ll also meet with the Raiders. (Justin M)

Raiders

When asked about Raiders DE Clelin Ferrell, HC Josh McDaniels responded that everyone has a “clean slate” and will have the chance to earn a role.

“I think everybody, for us, it’s going to be a clean slate,” McDaniels said, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “I am really not as interested in what they’ve done as much as what we can do moving forward. He’ll earn his role. Whatever the role is going to be, he’ll earn it. We might have some things we ask him to do that he hasn’t done as much of — but that might fit him better.”

Regarding recently signed WRs Mack Hollins and Demarcus Robinson, McDaniels said that both receivers bring good size.

McDaniels added that Hollins has proven to be a productive return specialist.

“First of all, both of them are big,” McDaniels said. “They have very good size and are very competitive. They were productive in their own roles. Mack certainly factored significantly in the kicking game. I mean, significantly. This guy is a really good kicking game player that also can play on offense. If you can get guys like that, I don’t care what position they play. If they’re good enough in the kicking game to be a factor, they’ll be at the game every week. And now you can use them on offense or defense.”

As for Robinson, McDaniels said the receiver can move around to multiple spots, while both players have been factors in the red zone.

“Demarcus has been productive in a good offense. He is a guy that has played off of others. He moves spots around, they both change positions, and they have both been factors at times in the red zone. We’re going to try and improve that area of our team, we know that. On both sides of the ball.”

Titans

Titans GM Jon Robinson said that he’s enjoying traveling around to multiple Pro Days in order to scout prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft.

“I love this time of year,” said Robinson, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official site. “Getting out and hitting a lot of these schools, it’s been great. I’ve been to several over the last week and have a couple of more on the docket.”

Robinson said he’s attending the University of Tennessee’s Pro Day on Wednesday.

“I’ll be at the Big Orange on Wednesday,” Robinson said. “I’ll be there to see those guys, coach (Josh) Heupel. Hopefully he doesn’t move the drills as quickly as he does the offense running plays, so it gives us enough time to watch those guys work. He’s done a great job with that program it looks like from the outside looking in, getting them back on the right track.”

Robinson mentioned that he’s also attended several Pro Days for Iowa, Northern Iowa, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Penn State, and Boston College.

“I would say all of the workouts that we were able to see this past week were productive for us as we start to hone in on the decision-making and trying to finalize the draft board as we inch closer to the end of April.”