AFC Notes: Browns & Ravens Cap Cuts, Steelers Offseason Options

Browns
- Zac Jackson of The Athletic notes that the Browns could save $3 million by designating DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo as a post-June 1st cut.
- Jackson says the team also needs to make difficult decisions regarding the futures of veteran defensive tackles Dalvin Tomlinson and Shelby Harris.
Ravens
- Jeff Zrebiec mentions that S Marcus Williams will likely be a post-June 1st release for the Ravens, along with veteran CB Arthur Maulet, given that the team has a tight cap situation this offseason.
- Zrebiec later mentioned other ways the Ravens can create more cap space, including extending, releasing, or trading TE Mark Andrews.
- Another player who could be traded or waived is OLB David Ojabo, who has dealt with injuries and could net $1.8 million in savings.
- Several players could be extended or have their deals restructured to free up space, including RB Derrick Henry, QB Lamar Jackson, S Ar’Darius Washington, CB Marlon Humphrey, and OLB Odafe Oweh.
- Zrebiec notes there is a chance that the team moves on from veteran NT Michael Pierce, even though it would only save the team less than $1 million in cap space.
- Ravens K Justin Tucker has now had 16 accusations against him, and if the team opts to move on, he would most likely be a post-June 1st release, saving just over $4 million of cap space while absorbing the dead money over the next two years.
- Zrebiec expects the team to have conversations about extending S Kyle Hamilton and C Tyler Linderbaum, yet this would leave them with even less cap space than they currently have.
Steelers
- Mike DeFabo of The Athletic notes the Steelers will have the league’s highest-paid defense for the fourth consecutive year in 2025 but can save $7 million of DT Larry Ogunjobi’s $10 million cap hit by cutting him and finding a cheaper replacement via the draft.
- Mark Kaboly says he doesn’t see the team bringing back RB Najee Harris, given his lack of explosive ability over the last four seasons.
- Kaboly thinks the team will tender RB Jaylen Warren, add a mid-level back in free agency, and select one within the first two days of the upcoming draft.
- As for WR George Pickens, Kaboly believes the team will allow him to play out the final year of his deal, as it could be a risk to sign him to a long-term extension.
- Kaboly lists several options that the team could bring in at wide receiver, including Deebo Samuel, Keenan Allen, Chris Godwin, Stefon Diggs, Amari Cooper, Christian Kirk, Adam Thielen, DeAndre Hopkins, and Tyler Boyd.
