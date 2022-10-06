AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns WR Amari Cooper acknowledged that he’s not going to record eye-popping stats each week and his usage depends on how the game is playing out.

“Obviously, from my perspective, I just want to help the team win in whatever way,” Cooper said, via the team’s official Twitter. “But sometimes the ball don’t always come your way. Sometimes the games go by really fast. Sometimes the games go by really slow. It just all really depends on how the flow of the game is going. Obviously, the coaches, they know the personnel we have — pass catchers, guys who carry and run the ball. So I think they’re going to always put us in the best position to win — or at least try to.”

Cooper added that he has more responsibilities than just catching passes and must be productive as a blocker as well.

“That kind of gets guys going at any skill position. So that’s very important,” Cooper said, via Scott Petrak. “But at the end of the day, my job is more than just catching the ball — whatever they’re asking me to do as far as blocking in the run game or getting other guys open. I have a huge responsibility. So, whatever they ask me to do, I’m willing to do it.”

Ravens

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey said the criticism against their defense has been justified so far this season.

“The numbers don’t lie,” Humphrey said, via Todd Karpovich of FanNation. “So, as much as that sucks to say, it just… To me, it’s unacceptable; I feel like it falls on the weight of my shoulders. So, I really want to get that number down.”

Regarding facing the Bengals in Week 5, Humphrey said that they must be able to match up against Cincinnati’s talented receivers.

“They all have wide receiver ‘one’ caliber guys,” Humphrey said. “I remember three years ago, going into the week it was like, ‘If you can stop Tyler Boyd, you can be OK.’ Then, [Tee] Higgins comes, it’s like, ‘If you can stop Tyler Boyd and Higgins, you can get the job done.’ Then, they get [Ja’Marr] Chase, and it’s like, ‘Oh, he’ll be a little rusty, he’s a rookie guy.’ Then it’s like, ‘Crap, this dude is looking like an All Pro.’ So, it’s really tough. I think they all bring a different dynamic to the game.”

Steelers

Steelers first-round QB Kenny Pickett said the extra time in practice to gel with the offense is valuable for them to get on the same page.

“Obviously, yeah, going from no reps to now getting reps,” Pickett said, via ESPN. “I haven’t had a lot of time with these guys, so this is real valuable time for me and for them, for all of us to get on the same page.”

Pickett added that HC Mike Tomlin instilled a great plan for preparation early on and that has carried over with him into the starting role.

“I try to keep it all the same…I got into a really good routine talking with coach Tomlin in the preseason and during the regular season about having a good routine of preparation, so when the time comes, I really don’t change…I feel good with where I’m at right now.”

Steelers OL Kevin Dotson said Pickett’s competitive spirit adds confidence in his ability to lead the team.

“When I saw him get up and talk trash, I was like, ‘OK, yeah, I like that,‘” Dotson said. “I like that about him. I can’t have that happening. I can’t let him get hit, definitely as a young QB. You can kind of mess him up if they do get hit kind of early, start flustering them, start making them think they have to get it out faster than they have to. I can’t let that happen…but it definitely gives you a little confidence in him.“