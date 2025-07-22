AFC Notes: C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Jeffery Simmons, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

The Jaguars signed WR Dyami Brown from the Commanders in free agency, and he is ready to make an impact, with HC Liam Coen and QB Trevor Lawrence noting the valuable roles he can play in the passing game.

“That’s just staying focused and locked in,” Brown said, via Mike DiRocco of ESPN. “At the end of the day, all I can do is go study where I need to study and keep performing, stay on top of the little details, the fundamental things. Can’t get tired of those things, and at the end of the day, I just want to be the player that I can be…At the end of the day, we want to come in and find our identity of who we are and who we’re going to be. And I think with the offense that we have and the players that we have, we can make a lot of things happen. Nobody’s just running one route. We know we all do the exact same thing and it’s kind of hard to guard three people that can necessarily do the same thing and then be explosive at the same time. I think even with the running backs that we have, they’re explosive as well. … I think this offense right here just sets us up for success.”

“His speed obviously is a threat down the field, which is important as a receiver [to] stretch the field, but also he’s a really, really smart football player,” Lawrence added. “He’s picked up the system really quickly. … I don’t know if you guys watch plenty of practices, he’s gotten the ball a lot because it seems like he’s always in the right spot. He always has a feel for the zone, like where to sit, where [to exploit] those voids.”

Texans

Texans DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson said the Eagles traded him because they were “afraid of a competitor.”

“We had a little scrum at practice,” Gardner-Johnson said, via Around The NFL. “Nothing, just offense versus defense, but who’s the culprit of it? Me. I guess, because we’re competing. Well, you tell me the period is live. You’re telling us not to compete during a live period, but it’s a live period, and we’re getting ready for a playoff game?”

Gardner-Johnson said he’s never been anywhere where he’s had an issue with a teammate.

“You want me to be a leader and outspoken, but then you want me to sit back,” Gardner-Johnson said. “There’s nowhere been a locker room where I had a single issue with a teammate.”

Titans

Amid news that QB Cam Ward and DT Jeffery Simmons got into it during a Titans practice, Simmons addressed the situation during a television appearance, pointing out that his focus is on earning respect for both Ward and the team that drafted them both in round one.

Ward and Simmons jawed back and forth with each other, yet Ward boldly claimed the last laugh immediately after as he threw an 80-yard touchdown to WR Calvin Ridley.

“First off, I think that our team — the Tennessee Titans — never get the respect and attention we need,” Simmons recalled on Good Morning Football. “I’ve never seen the No. 1 pick overall never get the respect and, quite frankly, the attention that he deserves. It was after a play, we stopped him, and I think I ended up getting a sack. All of the sudden, we’re talking smack and Callahan is giving him the dang play and I’m still talking smack to him, I’m jawing because that’s my game — I want to talk smack, I want to get in your head. It didn’t faze him. He’s still talking smack while Cally’s getting the play to him. He’s giving the play to the offense, still talking smack to me. When they gave him that play and came to the line, the next play after the smack talk, he threw an 80-yard bomb to Calvin Ridley. So, that right there showed me we got us one. He’s legit.”

“I think where we’re at right now with him not getting enough praise, who is not known as a No. 1 pick overall or don’t get the attention and the praise that he deserve,” Simmons added. “But I think that’s a chip on his shoulder. You could tell by the way he goes about his business — his swagger, his demeanor — this gonna be one of the ones that I’m excited to see. I’m excited to get back to camp next week to be more around him and learn a little more about him.”