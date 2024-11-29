AFC Notes: Calais Campbell, Aaron Rodgers, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

When appearing on The Mike Lenoci Show, Dolphins’ veteran DT Calais Campbell‘s brother, Jared, said there was a “bidding war” ahead of the trade deadline for his brother’s services between the 49ers and Ravens.

“There was a bidding war,” Jared Campbell said. “They had nine teams that offered at least a sixth-round pick. … Then there was a bidding war, so then the teams offered a fifth — the 49ers and the Ravens. The [Dolphins] said ‘Oh, we’ll go with the Ravens. You’re familiar with the team, they look good. You’re good.’ And the 49ers came in last minute and said we’ll give a fourth-round pick for him.”

Jared Campbell said his brother was “prepared to be traded” but Miami declined the offer.

“Calais was prepared to be traded,” Jared Campbell said. “Somehow they came to the decision in the final hour before they were like ‘Hey, give us that pick.’ To be like, ‘No, we’re not going to do this.’ Calais was like ‘Man, it made me feel like love. Because if you turn down a fourth-round pick for a 38-year-old guy on an expiring contract, you must really want me.’”

Jets

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers spoke on his desire to end the year on a high note: “The future is unknown for a lot of us.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

spoke on his desire to end the year on a high note: “The future is unknown for a lot of us.” (Zack Rosenblatt) Rodgers continued on his future beyond this season: “Well, I think so and I’m not sure are not too far off. I think if you look at what transpired in those two weeks, Joe (Douglas) got axed. Joe brought me in here. There’s uncertainty with everybody on the staff. I’m not naive to what the situation is and if a new GM comes in and they don’t retain Brich ( Jeff Ulbrich ), I have to fit in those plans.” (Rosenblatt)

), I have to fit in those plans.” (Rosenblatt) Rodgers continued: “So that’s the first part, like I said, this is my first option. I’d love to play here if I end up deciding to play. But there’s got to be the want for them to want to bring me back and for me to want to play. But ‘I think so’ was the truth and ‘I’m not 100% sure’ is also the truth today.” (Rosenblatt)

Patriots

Patriots OC Alex Van Pelt said first-round QB Drake Maye must limit his turnovers after tossing interceptions in each of the last four games: “The turnovers, they have to stop. There’s no excuses. … With Drake, he just continues to develop and there’s time you forget he’s just a rookie. … Just have to take care of the football.” (Chad Graff)