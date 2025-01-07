AFC Notes: Calais Campbell, Chris Grier, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills OC Joe Brady said he hopes to become a head coach one day, but is focused on the team’s playoff run: “There really doesn’t need to be much of a balance. My focus is strictly on trying to win a Super Bowl with this team…if any interviews happen they would be next week.” (Sal Capaccio)

Bills HC Sean McDermott confirmed that DB Damar Hamlin will start for the team at safety: "Damar is the starter. That's how we'll go into the game." (Capaccio)

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald asked Dolphins GM Chris Grier if he was concerned about the team’s offensive line: “I’m surprised it took that long to ask. They’re the hardest working group in the building. We ran it back with a lot of those guys while adding Brewer because they ran well in 2023. Paul and Andrew Meyer are good pieces. Austin was a huge loss. When he went down, it was a slow bleed out the rest of the year. Kion Smith was a huge loss. We had teams trying to trade for him. Wynn was a setback; we thought he would be back much quicker.”

Grier continued, saying the team will continue to have conversations with LT Terron Armstead : "We are going to have to invest in the offensive line. We are older there now. This is the time to start investing in some offensive linemen." (Jackson)

: “We are going to have to invest in the offensive line. We are older there now. This is the time to start investing in some offensive linemen.” (Jackson) Grier when asked about retaining S Jevon Holland, said conversations with his agent ended when the season started: “Jevon has been a good player. We will go through everything and talk through this year and see what happens.” (Jackson)

Dolphins DL Calais Campbell indicated to Grier that he is interested in returning to the team if he plays next season, with Grier saying he will be welcomed back with open arms. (Jackson)

indicated to Grier that he is interested in returning to the team if he plays next season, with Grier saying he will be welcomed back with open arms. (Jackson) Grier on the quarterback position, saying no stone will go unturned on a backup this offseason: “We were in on a couple of top-flight backup QBs in the league last offseason but because of financial consequences with cap, we couldn’t get them. It’s a position we did not take likely. We were working at that the entire offseason.” (Jackson)

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said he feels like the team is best with him calling plays but “the second that changes” he will delegate the role to someone else. (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

Dolphins LB Tyrel Dodson was fined $14,069 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct in Week 17.

Patriots OC Alex Van Pelt admitted that he didn’t have the best season as the team’s offensive playcaller.

“Some of the things I would like to take back is some of the bad calls I’ve made throughout the year,” Van Pelt said, via Patriots Wire.