AFC Notes: Calais Campbell, Christian Gonzalez, Garrett Wilson, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

The Dolphins signed DL Calais Campbell this offseason as he heads into his age-38 season and 17th year in the NFL. Campbell feels he can continue to play at a high level despite losing some athleticism.

“I thought about [retiring],” Campell said, via Nick Wilson of the Palm Beach Post. “I don’t think I thought about it very long though. … If you’re playing football at a high level, why not do it one more time? Just going through that process and trying to figure out if I really want to do it. It really just came down to just with the family, talking to the wife and kids.”

“And it really came down to, do I want to go through the process of what it takes to be good again?”

According to Aaron Wilson, the Dolphins Campbell to a one-year, $2 million contract with $790k guaranteed from a signing bonus.

Jets

Jets WR Garrett Wilson said he’s re-engaged and discussed taking time away from the game in order to regain his focus.

“I felt like I had to get my feet back under me, my head right,” Wilson said, via PFT. “Improve on some of the things I wanted to improve on before we got back here. Being a little stronger, playing at a high weight. Just disconnect a little bit when you have your time to spend with family, spend with love ones and people that care about you. You’ve got to embrace it. You’ve got to go do it and see the world. I’m blessed to be in this position, so I want to reap some of the benefits when I have the time, and I feel like that’s the only way to go about it. When you get that opportunity to disconnect, you’ve got to do it so you can reconnect when the time comes.”

Jets HC Robert Saleh has the utmost confidence in Wilson and said that year three is key in a young player’s maturation process.

“He’s been phenomenal his first two years, but Year 3 is when they learn the balance between their newfound fame, the money in their bank account, the social media stuff, the branding, the family part of it and the football part of it,” Saleh said. “They learn how to balance all of that, so they keep the main thing the main thing, which is being a great football player. Garrett comes from a great background, great family and he’s always had his head on straight. I think just going into year 3 knowing the game the way he knows it now, I think sky’s the limit for him.”

Patriots

Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez played just four games in his rookie season before tearing his labrum and missing the rest of the season. While Gonzales doesn’t consider himself a leader yet, he’s embracing the role of being a resource for the younger players or anyone who needs it.

“I don’t really look at it like that, but if they do, of course, I love to help my teammates, ask questions, let them know I’m there,” Gonzalez said, via NESN.com’s Jason Ounpraseuth. “I only played four games. I still went out there and do what I do. I love when they come up and ask me questions because that gets me better trying to explain what I see and put it into words not just doing it on the field.”

According to Aaron Wilson, the Patriots signed LG Liam Fornadel to a three-year, $2.83 million contract.