AFC Notes: Calais Campbell, Matt Judon, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills OC Joe Brady didn’t express concern over WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling‘s issue with dropping passes and feels he’s getting more comfortable in their offense.

“He obviously wants the drop back from the other day,” Brady said, via the team’s YouTube. “But I think you’ve seen — if you’ve been at these practices in the last few weeks, you can see his comfort level of him being able to make plays, both down the field [and] intermediate roles. He’s comfortable in the offense now. He handled — that one time when I wanted him to go down to the other field just to get more reps, he was excited about it, just getting the feel. And we earn the opportunity to just get all the reps with Josh [Allen] again. So, I’ve loved his mindset, his approach, how he kind of goes about it. And I’m not always focused on just a drop here and there. It’s more of like, hey, are you where you need to be? We’ll clean up the rest of the stuff. But Josh trusts him and he’s doing a really good job kind of flowing with it.”

Dolphins

Dolphins DL Calais Campbell said he chose to sign with Miami because he believed in the vision for the team, even though they weren’t offering him the most money.

“This was the cheapest offer I had by a large margin,” Campbell said, via Dolphins Wire. “I’ve always said I play this game and the money doesn’t really matter. I’d play for essentially free because I love it that much. … I turned down some real money to come here, because I believe in Coach [Mike] McDaniel, I believe in Coach [Anthony] Weaver, and just the talent we have on the team.”

Per Howard Balzer, The Dolphins worked out DL Robert Cooper, Bryan Mone, and Tyler Shelvin and signed Cooper.

Patriots

New England sent OLB Matt Judon to Atlanta for a third-round pick after the two sides couldn’t come to terms on a contract extension. Patriots HC Jerod Mayo explained how they have generated pressure without an elite pass rusher and believes they can do it again this season.

“We’ve gone years without having a premier rusher — Chandler Jones, the Judons of the world — but we were able to manufacture pass rush through our stunts and games and our game planning,” Mayo said, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk “It’s not going to be one person. It’s hard to sit here and say one person can replace Matthew Judon, both on the field and off the field. But I think we have a good group ready to go and step into those shoes.”