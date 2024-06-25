AFC Notes: Calais Campbell, Quinnen Williams, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins DL Calais Campbell said he signed with the Dolphins in hopes of getting back to a Super Bowl for the first time since his rookie season and believes the team has the talent on both sides of the ball to do so.

“That’s a big reason why I signed here, because I feel like there’s a really good opportunity here,” Campbell said via PFT. “Very talented team all over the field, both offense and defense. When you go through the roster of who you have and see so many people that I feel like we can play together and build that team chemistry you need — we’ll be a force to be reckoned with. I really like the coaching staff. I mean, Anthony Weaver is a guy I’m very familiar with, [have] a lot of respect for, and he’s a big reason I really believe in this team. I know the kind of work ethic he has and just the kind of man he is, and I really think this defense is going to be a top — I don’t want to go too crazy, but it’s going to be a really good defense.”

Jets

Jets DT Quinnen Williams said his main focus going into 2024 is to make improvements as a pass rusher and has been working on techniques on both sides of the line.

“My main area of focus has just been getting a bigger bag when it comes down to pass rushing,” Williams said, via Caroline Hendershot of the team’s site. “I feel like I do some things good in pass rush but just getting a bigger bag and more tools that I can use on Sundays. That was really my main goal. I’ve been working on right side pass rushing and left side pass rushing so that I can be like a Swiss Army Knife.”

With Aaron Donald retiring, Williams said he hasn’t given much thought about whether he’s the top defensive tackle in the NFL and praised other interior linemen like the Giants’ Dexter Lawrence, Justin Madubuike of the Ravens, and the Chiefs’ Chris Jones.

“I never thought about that,” Williams said. “I know I get that question a lot and a lot of people see it on social media, but I think there’s a lot of unbelievable guys. You got Dexter Lawrence over there at the Giants, you got [Justin] Madubuike, you got Chris Jones who has been a phenomenal player for the last five years. So, I’m just trying to be the best player I can be and just win football games for the New York Jets. I learned from each and every one of these guys, each and every one of the defensive tackles, especially in my position, and just try to emulate what they do.”

Williams is excited about the additions of DL Javon Kinlaw and LB Haason Reddick to their defense.

“It’s been unbelievable,” Williams said. “You got guys like Kinlaw coming from San Fran with the same exact scheme as here. He’s an unbelievable guy that I’ve been watching since he beat up on Alabama at South Carolina. I’ve been keeping up with his career and the great things he’s done. You got Haason Reddick, an unbelievable, MVP-caliber type of edge rusher, defensive player of the year coming over from the Eagles. You got a lot of guys that have just been coming in and I’m super excited for the organization, the team itself, to add some unbelievable people and players.”

Patriots

Patriots DE Keion White talked about what it’s like transitioning from HC Bill Belichick to HC Jerod Mayo and noted they aren’t getting cussed out as much.

“We don’t got Bill cursing us out every play anymore, but it’s still pretty similar,” White said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “I miss it. I like Bill. He’s my type of coach, like a hard-ass. I like that. I respond well to things like that. But Mayo’s done a pretty good job, too. It’s all different. Mayo’s doing a really good job of staying true to himself, not trying to fill somebody else’s shoes, but create his own path, and I really respect that.”