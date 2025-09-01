AFC Notes: Calvin Ridley, James Gladstone, Jaguars, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars GM James Gladstone discussed the first time he had to decide to trim a team’s roster down to 53 players.

“There were some pretty deep and thoughtful conversations over the course of the offseason, training camp and then the lead-up to, ultimately, the conversations we had to have with players that led to this, they carried a lot of weight. They weren’t conversations in the lead-up that were taken lightly,” Gladstone said, via Sports Illustrated. “They weren’t conversations in the moment of informing players of our decision that were light. They came with some weight. We certainly value transparency and being thoughtful in not only the decisions, but also how that’s relayed to each and every player, knowing that they put in a ton of effort and energy into giving their best to this organization, to their teammates, to the coaching staff, who are attempting to get the best version out of themselves.”

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen said DEs BJ Green and Danny Striggow were competing for a final roster spot going into the preseason finale, but both wound up making the active roster. Jacksonville GM James Gladstone said both players were making it “abundantly clear” that they were deserving of spots.

“It was pretty cool to see that take shape and people earn their ops and earn their place,” Gladstone said, via the team’s YouTube. “Because I think, as you guys followed us throughout the preseason, it became abundantly clear that those two guys were making a dent in real-life performances.”

Gladstone added that Green and Striggow were also making an impact on special teams.

“That was the case in our practice settings and both showing up, not only on the phase of defense but also special teams,” Gladstone said. “To find players at that position who can contribute on special teams isn’t always easy and so they’re made of the right stuff. They committed themselves to the process, accepted the coaching, and it’s panned out. Really excited for both those guys.”

Titans

Titans WR Calvin Ridley says that getting suspended for gambling and playing through injuries has made him mentally stronger throughout the course of his career.

“The suspension gave me time to rest, get physically better, and mentally stronger,” Ridley told Turron Davenport of ESPN. “After that year, I was ready to come back.”

“I learned a lot of tools during that process,” Ridley added. “I still use those things today when it gets hard. I don’t let myself go too far down. I’ll flush out the bad thoughts, refresh my mind every time I go home.”

Titans HC Brian Callahan praised the example Ridley sets for the rest of the Titans’ offense, which has its fair share of younger players, adding it’s no wonder he was voted as a team captain.

“There’s probably not a guy that practices as hard as [ Ridley ] on a snap-to-snap basis,” Callahan said. “He’s really grown in his leadership. I’m actually really proud of Rid and the things that he’s accomplished in that realm over the course of the offseason. He’s deserving of it, he has earned it, and I’m glad his teammates see it the same way.”