AFC Notes: Cam Akers, Brian Callahan, Patriots, Texans, Titans

Patriots

Patriots OC Alex Van Pelt commented on WR Tyquan Thornton and said that his ability to separate and stretch the field is second to none.

“His ability to separate is special. His speed down the field…he’s been competitive at the catch point this year,” Van Pelt said, via Patriots Wire.

Texans

Houston RB Cam Akers signed in free agency after bouncing around teams in 2023. Texans HC DeMeco Ryans has been very impressed with Akers throughout camp and admitted it will be tough to shape the RB room with all the talent at that position.

“Cam has done a really nice job since we got him late in training camp,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2. “He’s stepped in, and he’s done a really nice job. Everyone sees when he gets the ball in his hands in the games, he’s able to make defenders miss and able to continue to press forward and make plays.”

“It’s exciting, and it’s tough. I love that it’s tough to make these decisions because that means you have a good football team. When it’s not just set, you still have decisions to make, that’s how it should be.”

Houston OC Bobby Slowik believes Akers’ skillset has been on full display in the preseason.



“I think it’s easy to see his talent in these preseason games,” Slowik added. “He’s made plays. He’s made people miss in space. He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do.”

Titans

The Titans’ starters scored 10 points on their two drives in the team’s preseason finale against the Saints, showing promise in year one of HC Brian Callahan’s offense. Callahan recognized their ability to compete but knows they need to improve more as the year progresses.

“Potential doesn’t really mean much,” Callahan said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “We’ve got to prove it and we’ve got to prove it every week. I think we leave training camp in a good spot. We’ve got a lot to work on still. We’ve got a lot to work on in a lot of areas. But I think to cap training camp and the preseason in the way we did, it shows we’ve got a chance to be competitive.”