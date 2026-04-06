AFC Notes: Cam Ward, Caleb Ransaw, Jaguars, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen praised S Caleb Ransaw, who missed out on his rookie season due to a training camp foot injury that required surgery.

“I was very much a fan of Caleb when we drafted him,” Coen said, via JagsWire.com. “My relationship with Jon Sumrall was a huge part of that, obviously, and how much he liked Caleb. He’s been working out a ton with strength and conditioning, with athletic training. I haven’t been able to see him, but they say he looks good.He’s running around pain-free and really moving around well. He’s gotten stronger.”

Titans

Titans QB Cam Ward is in the midst of an important first full offseason in the NFL, as he recovers from a shoulder injury and has a new coaching staff led by Robert Saleh. Saleh has been impressed with Ward’s work ethic and said he’s recovering well, but wouldn’t put a timeline on his return.

“He is in there, he is working with the trainers, working in the weight room,” Saleh said, via the team’s website. “We are up to date. I am not going to put a timetable on anything (on his injury), but he is progressing really well.”

Saleh was clear that they have limitations on what they can talk about with Ward, but he has still been enamored with the way the former top-overall pick treats everyone in the building and works every day.

“I try to observe people from afar, and Cam is there every day. Obviously, we can’t talk ball with him (because of NFL rules), but I can watch him interact with the people in the building. I think it is very impressive for a young man to walk through the building and know everybody by name from the janitors to the chefs to the trainers, and he addresses them by name. He is a really, really good man. I just think his head is on the right way, he has the right work ethic. I just don’t see him failing.”

Titans

Titans HC Robert Saleh was asked if the team was considering drafting Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love or if they had locked in on any pass rushers ahead of the draft.

“I love our backfield, I love our running back room right now,” Saleh said, via the team website. “Shoot, Pollard dropped over 100 on us (last season), so I think he’s pretty good. And then Spears has tremendous versatility as a three-down back, and they both play with a physical mindset. … I’m a believer in our backfield, and I think it’s a group that can help our team. I look at our running back room as one of the better ones in football.”

“Edge rushers are playmakers, too,” Saleh added. “When you are drafting that high … you are looking at: Who can change the game in one play? And, edge rushers can change the game in one play. Love is a very talented young man, and he can change it in one play. There are receivers who can change it in one play. Right now, we need guys and we need to develop guys currently on our roster who can change the game in one play and when you are looking at all these guys from a consistency standpoint, who can flip the game on its head? Edge rushers can close it, and skill guys can end it.”